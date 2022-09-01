Crypto Coins That Could Potentially Make Buyers Millionaires; Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Cardano

Nearing the end of 2022, crypto enthusiasts are on the lookout for projects that have the potential to explode for their portfolios.

If you are in this group, there are several options to consider and here we’ll discuss three; Persystic Token (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Cardano (ADA)

Persystic Token (PSYS)

Persystic Token (PSYS) is a tokenized mixed social network that allows individuals to interact and establish communities based on democratic ideals and the freedom to express themselves. While some lines should not be crossed, Persystic promises to never demonetize or censor a user merely because they hold an opposing perspective to theirs. Unfortunately, the bulk of the main platforms have chosen demonetization as their preferred alternative.

This platform does not only integrate ideas from the most successful social networks, but it has also pioneered a new economic model and privacy regulations in the social networking space. The Persystic token will be the key motivator for the Persystic ecosystem. These tokens may be used by users to transmit and receive compensation for their original content.

Persystic Token (PSYS) will pioneer the way not just in terms of a unique business model in which the passive user may also earn economically and perhaps more crucially in terms of privacy policies that are not geared toward targeting and stealing the user's privacy. Persystic Token plans to be a market leader in each of these areas.

Their key objective is to promote consumer and content provider access to social media networks, allowing them to profit from greater commercial prospects and wealth development. They will achieve these objectives by carrying out the following activities;

Giving creators the right to ownership over their work.

Motivating producers to create real content.

False news will be eliminated by implementing a content generation and consumption system that is both verifiable and available for public inspection.

Implementing a policy known as the "right to be forgotten," which allows users to choose whether or not to have their material preserved on Persystic.

Persystic Tokenomics

The Persystic Token (PSYS) is the main engine on the platform, powering various transactions such as:

Transferring PSYS to other users.

Buying licences for the content.

Exchanging PSYS for fiat.

Earning rewards

There will be a total token supply of 3,000,000.000 with an initial price of $0.0009. There will be a vetting phase of at least two months. Participating in its presale may have a promising future for its token holders due to its initial low pricing.

Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA)

Polkadot has created what many refer to as a decentralised internet of blockchains by using parallel chains (or parachains). The idea is simple: provide a Web3 foundation so that developers may build on it. Developers that deploy apps on a parachain can benefit from the entire network's security and validation thanks to Polkadot's centralised staking approach.

As a result, this network serves as a type of centre for the development of a full ecosystem of real-world value. Due to the current bear market, the token’s value has dropped and for those interested in it for the long term, this might be a great time to get involved.

Cardano (ADA) is probably one of the crypto world's most undervalued assets, and its ecosystem is one worth considering as an investment. This is due in part to Cardano's recent rise in comparison to its rivals.

Developer interest in this smart contract-enabled proof-of-stake blockchain has grown in tandem with the demand for more efficient, secure blockchains. It may appear costly with a market value of more than $15 billion. However, ADA is selling at 85% of its all-time low. Given that it had a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion at its peak, those who feel that this network's valuation will ultimately catch up to its growth have some major upside potential to consider.

