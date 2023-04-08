Breaking News
Rahul's public meeting after disqualification from LS postponed to April 16
PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express
Thane: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi; 20 rescued, none hurt
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar mocks publicity around CM Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Crypto Mining Machines Worth 25 Crores Seized By DRI

Crypto Mining Machines Worth 2.5 Crores Seized By DRI

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Dcrypt Import, one of the leading importers of crypto mining machines is under DRI radar where their stock worth 2.5 crores is said to be seized by customs due to major undervalue.

Crypto Mining Machines Worth 2.5 Crores Seized By DRI


Furthermore, Nishkarsh Jain, the proprietor of Dcrypt Import is in regular contact with the DRI and Custom-officials in order to convince them to clear their stock.


Established in July, 2021 just around the time when the crypto price was very high, Nishkarsh introduced this idea and decided to import the Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining machines, where one can mine their crypto coins. There, while in customs, where the value used to be 10K USD or 15K USD per machine he used to declare them as 300-400 USD in gains. It was not until the month of July-August, 2022 when his consignment of 2.5crores was seized by customs.



In DRI statements Nishkarsh Jain has said there’s a foreign investor involved in his whole business.


Overall, 1,74,00,000 (one crore and seventy four lakhs) is the sum penalty that Mr. Nishkarsh has to pay for the duty and penalty with Interest to Government Of India even though he and his pupils are doing everything in their power to make the release, it is to be said that the news offers a questionable stance for the import industry.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK