CRYPTO TEX (CTEX) Public Sale on VinDAX Launchpad on 25 July 2022

Updated on: 15 July,2022 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The first decentralized blockchain system which makes simplifies and standardizes data with blockchain technology. CRYPTO TEX provides user-friendly, efficient, and secure crypto solutions utilizing blockchain technology.

CRYPTO TEX has developed a state-of-the-art marketplace where you can securely and reliably buy and sell any items. The fastest and most flexible asset platform in existence. It will include easy cryptocurrency payments integration and even a digital arbitration system. Ultimately, Our aim is to integrate all companies, employees, and business assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem, making business truly efficient, transparent, and reliable.

 




We are excited to announce that the CRYPTO TEX (CTEX) Public Sale will take place on VinDAX Launchpad starting on 25 July 2022, 12:00 AM UTC.


 

Public Sale Event:

Session Supply: 30,000,000 CTEX

Round 1 Sale Event:

BTC Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

ETH Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

USDT Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

IEO price: 0.22 USDT

Starting Time: 12:00 AM UTC, 25 July 2022

Ending Time: 11:59 AM UTC, 31 July 2022

 

Session Supply: 30,000,000 CTEX

Round 2 Sale Event:

BTC Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

ETH Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

USDT Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

IEO price: 0.25 USDT

Starting Time: 12:00 AM UTC, 01 August 2022

Ending Time: 11:59 AM UTC, 08 August 2022

 

Token Public Sales on BankCEX Exchange – CRYPTO TEX (CTEX) on July 25, 2022, 12:00 AM UTC

 

IEO Sale Event details:

Round 1 Sale Event:

BTC Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

ETH Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

BANK Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

IEO price: 0.22 USD

Starting Time: 12:00 am UTC, 25 July 2022

Ending Time: 11:59 PM UTC, 31 July 2022

 

Round 2 Sale Event:

BTC Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

ETH Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

BANK Market: 10,000,000 CTEX

IEO price: 0.25 USD

Starting Time: 12:00 am UTC, 01 August 2022

Ending Time: 11:59 PM UTC, 08 August 2022

 

Website: https://www.ctextoken.io

To know more, visit: https://bit.ly/3RBvw6

 

 

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

