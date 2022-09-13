Cryptocurrencies Taking Over the Coin Market in 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Theta Network, and Avalanche

2022 has been a great year for the entertainment industry. From movies, memes, music, video streaming, etc.

The cryptocurrency community is also adapting itself to this change and some platforms took it to a whole other level. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and its feline meme-ingenuity, the Theta Network (THETA), and its innovative streaming concept and Avalanche (AVAX) bring the speed needed to keep up with the current world flow. Below are summaries of what makes these cryptocurrency coins so great.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Bringing BIGger Innovations to DeFi

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a decentralised and innovative meme coin that could potentially outdo the Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the Dogecoin (DOGE) in the cryptocurrency market. As even before its launch, it has already gathered attention and momentum by using the media, its cuteness, and influencers to gather community members in search of profit. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that offers its users fast transactions, scalability, security, and decentralisation. On the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be promoted through an initiative that would see both digital and physical art forms as a medium to expand the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Tokenomics

1. The initial liquidity pool would be locked for 2 years

2. 5% of the total token supply goes to ocean sanctuaries.

3. No taxes or fees.

4. 80% of its 200 billion tokens would be available on launch.

With its wide array of features and benefits, we can expect to see the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) become a valuable and popular meme coin in the cryptocurrency market.

Theta Network (THETA) - A Decentralised Web of Profits and Streaming

With a current market circulation of 1 billion tokens, the Theta Network (THETA), which is a blockchain platform for streaming applications, is a software that aims to make the streaming industry profitable for its users in the blockchain sector. The Theta Network (THETA) platform allows its users to relay videos by offering spare bandwidth and computer resources in its global pool, giving them rewards for doing so. With every increase in users, there's an increase in available bandwidth, therefore improving the streaming quality of the network's videos.

Using the Theta Network (THETA) token, users can vote on the platform and perform transactions. The Theta Network (THETA) also has another token - the TFUEL - which is used for primarily executing transactions. The Theta Network (THETA) is powered by enterprise validator nodes, guardian nodes, and edge nodes, allowing developers to build decentralised applications (Dapps) using this blockchain. The TFUEL is used to pay for transactions on the Theta Network for users after payments of edge nodes to share video streams.

Avalanche (AVAX) - Move Faster in the Cryptocurrency Storm with the Fastest Smart Contracts Platform

Avalanche (AVAX) is an open, programmable smart contracts platform that allows its users to operate decentralised applications (dApps). The Avalanche (AVAX) platform is compatible with Ethereum's (ETH) programming language called Solidity.

Avalanche (AVAX) also allows it to power and deploy custom public and private blockchains and stablecoins, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). One of Avalanche's (AVAX) greatest strengths is its fast processing speed and power—4500 TPS (transactions per second).

The Avalanche (AVAX) token is the platform’s native token and it is used for transactions on the platform and can also be staked on the network. Avalanche (AVAX) token, when staked, gives users the following features;

1.Fast peer-to-peer token transactions.

2.Decentralised computation and storage resources.

3. Creation of new custom public and private blockchain networks (subnets).

As the year progresses, so would the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sectors. With these coins as industry leaders, we can rest assured that profit and satisfaction are waiting for us.

