Cryptocurrencies To Add To Your Watchlist: Big Eyes Coin and Avalanche

It seems like the crypto market is making a comeback from the market dip it suffered earlier this year.

As the market is starting to rise, two cryptocurrencies to add to your watchlist include Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Big Eyes Coin Set To Disrupt The Market

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that is set to launch soon. Currently, it is in the presale stage and has raised almost $10 million during this phase. With this exceptional support, Big Eyes is already on the right path forward.

The meme coin sector is currently one of the most popular sectors in the whole market. However, this also means that the meme coin sector is also quite oversaturated. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are two of the most popular meme coins in the market and this is due to their uniqueness. Many other meme coins saw the success of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and decided to create a project that is similar to those such as Baby Doge Coin or Floki Inu. However, Big Eyes has taken a different approach by creating a meme coin that is unique and stands out from the others. So far, this is proving to be a great technique as the Big Eyes platform has adopted its cat theme and has become a fun and friendly persona for its users.

Furthermore, Big Eyes uses its platform to raise awareness of ocean pollution (which works well as there are more fish for the cats to eat). Using its first NFT release which is coming soon, Big Eyes aims to raise awareness of real-life issues. Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin also has a visible charity wallet in which 5% of tokens are donated to ocean-saving charities.

Avalanche On The Rise

Avalanche is a unique crypto project as it functions as a platform for decentralised applications and blockchain networks. As one of Ethereum’s main competitors, Avalanche focuses on providing users with an important feature that Ethereum is unable to do: fast transaction speeds.

Ethereum is the largest blockchain in the market but it is known to have slow transaction speeds, especially at times of large volumes of traffic. Avalanche uses this to its advantage by producing a transaction output of up to 6500 transactions per second whilst not compromising scalability. This is all credited to Avalanche’s unique architecture.

Recently, as the market has been reviving itself over the recent weeks, it seems as if Avalanche is on the rise. At the time of writing, AVAX is ranked 16th by market capitalisation which is a jump in the right direction. As the market conditions continue to improve, it seems as if Avalanche will grow further and become stronger as a cryptocurrency.

It is always best to further your research before making any crypto-related purchases or decisions due to the risk that comes with crypto. However, both Big Eyes Coin and Avalanche seem to be on the right path to success, especially with Big Eyes set to launch soon!

For bonus tokens use code BIGE082 when you make your Big Eyes purchase

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL