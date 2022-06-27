Cryptos With Moon Potential: FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Solana (SOL), And Algorand (ALGO)

If you’re on the lookout for 3 cryptocurrencies with moon potential for 2023 and beyond, you should consider putting your money on Algorand (ALGO), FIREPIN Token (FRPN) , and Solana (SOL).

These three coins are the current favourites of many and after a careful comparison of their whitepapers, road map ahead, and major utilities, these tokens should definitely be added to your list.

All three have unique use cases that might help them in providing huge gains in the future. Add the three tokens at regular intervals to increase the size of your holdings.

FIREPIN Token Is Building A Decentralised Metaverse

The FIREPIN Token ecosystem is an upcoming blockchain platform that will integrate and provide support for play to earn games and metaverse experiences. The site will also provide support for upcoming projects in the metaverse space.

The FIREPIN Token will be used as the native coin inside the ecosystem and will help in paying for transactions and for staking purposes. Holders of the FRPN Token will also be entitled to receive instant rewards from the transaction fees collected by the network. This passive income mechanism is built into the contract and can help investors in increasing the size of their holdings.

The FRPN Token will be deployed on multiple networks such as Avalanche, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana. Developers will be able to swap tokens across a native bridge and utilise alternate chains during times of congestion.

An NFT marketplace with support for multiple blockchain networks completes the utility of the FRPN platform. In the future, play to earn NFT games will also be integrated on the site to provide more options for the monetization of digital assets.

The FRPN Token is currently available on presale. Get your hands on this upcoming coin and earn passive income along with the potential to reap huge profits in the future.

Solana Adds Support For Keystone Wallet

The popular Solana based wallet, Solflare has added support for the hardware Keystone wallet. This will provide SOL users the ability to store tokens safely and carry out transactions at the click of a button.

The Keystone wallet’s large display and camera allow for QR code transmissions, which drastically elevate security and user experience even further than Bluetooth or USB connections.

Keystone also allows you to split your recovery phrase into three shares, any two of which can be used to reconstitute the entire phrase.

The SOL Token has registered a huge price rise in the past and its integration with such wallets could potentially help in ensuring a further price spike in the future too.

Keon Foundation Joins AlgorandTo Launch DeFi Products

The Keon Foundation which aims to create better DeFisolutions for even retail clients has joined hands with Algorand.

Koen’s suite of DeFi products will be launched on the ALGO ecosystem. The products will include a decentralised exchange, marketplace, and IDO launchpad site.

In the future, a derivatives platform will also be launched by the Keon Foundation. Further, support for various DeFi strategies will be integrated on the site. This opens new avenues for the growth of the ALGO Token.

These three coins could potentially help in yielding huge gains in the future. Adding the three tokens at every dip could potentially yield a profitable and balanced portfolio in the long term.

Although FIREPIN Token is a newly launched cryptocurrency with massive potential, Algorand and Solana are established tokens and can be added to ensure diversity of assets.

Learn more about FIREPIN Token:

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/register