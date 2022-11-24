Curve, Cosmos Hub And Runfy Token: Three Projects That Are Building Momentum During The Ongoing Bear Market

Curve DAO (CRV), Cosmos (ATOM), and Runfy Token (RUNF) are three projects that are capitalising on the ongoing bear market.

The cryptocurrency industry has certainly seen better days.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at USD 16,585.17, over USD 40,000 less than its value this time last year.

Ethereum (ETH) is a measly USD 1,171.23, significantly weaker than its all-time high of USD 4,724.31 and Binance (BNB) is priced at USD 297.48, a pale comparison to its peak of USD 650.47.

Nevertheless, the top cryptocurrencies' downfall has paved the way for lesser coins to gain some much-needed ground.

Cosmos is an established coin in the crypto market which is ranked in the top 25. However, unlike the crypto powerhouses, its decline during this bear market has been far less dramatic.

Curve DAO is placed outside the top 80 and its recent 100% increase of Ethereum DeFi in one day, points towards the release of a stablecoin.

Meanwhile, Runfy is yet to be officially released but is set to revolutionize the crypto universe by bridging health and fitness into the community.

Curve DAO: An Ethereum-Based Token With Low Fees

Curve DAO is an Ethereum-based coin with bundles of potential. Every token helps to facilitate the ecosystem of Curve.fi, the coins’ blockchain-based decentralized exchange.

The exchange aims to simplify the process of exchanging various Ethereum or ERC-20 tokens for other Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and DAI.

With low fees, the exchange is a cost-effective option for crypto enthusiasts who like to mix and match between coins. Plus, the exchange always showcases the best rates available so they have the greatest chance of making a profit.

Cosmos: Powering Blockchains And Being Eco-Friendly

Cosmos currently has a market cap of USD 2,811,230,532 and this is no coincidence. This coin helps to power an ecosystem of blockchains that interact in a decentralized fashion.

And by using a proof-of-stake mechanism, Cosmos is one of the more eco-friendly cryptocurrencies on the market.

Ethereum recently reduced its energy consumption by 99.95% by switching to a proof-of-stake protocol which is a testament to how eco-conscious Cosmos is when compared to proof-of-work coins like Bitcoin and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Runfy Token: Rewarding Users For Working On Their Fitness

Runfy Token is aiming to transcend the crypto space by rewarding investors for improving their fitness levels.

The Runfy mobile app consists of a calorie counter which means users can track their calories and actively try to lose weight.

Whereas, the Runfy MetaFi Project rewards users in crypto for partaking in a range of physical activities such as walking, running, or lifting weights.

Not to mention, when you invest in Runfy Token you gain access to a holistic platform, including diet plans, workout programs, and fitness professionals.

Therefore, users can get expert guidance on building muscle, losing fat, toning up, and increasing their athletic performance.

Final Thoughts

Curve DAO, Cosmos Hub, and Runfy Token are the perfect projects to invest in during this tough time for the crypto industry.

Curve DAO is the future of cost-effective decentralized exchanges for savvy investors, Cosmos is paving the way for eco-friendly blockchains and Runfy Token may help to improve the general fitness of investors with its get-fit-and-earn incentives.

