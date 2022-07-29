Customised Tour Packages, instant departure: Look at everything Travel Bazar Global has to offer

One of the major travel operators in India, Travel Bazar Global, has once again introduced fresh offers for its customers.

They offer scheduled flights from international airports in India, including those in all metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, at the same rate as flying from those airports. They are the epitome of tour operator in South East Asia, specialising in trips to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Bali, Maldives, Vietnam, and Cambodia. They offer our customers unique deals all year round.

Travel abroad at domestic prices is their slogan. They offer entire tour packages starting at INR 20,000. Additionally, they guarantee to offer the least prices along with quality tour experiences for their customers so that they can stand out in the chaos.

The Company is setting new milestones everyday as they made the journey from conducting instant departure for people who already got the visa to actually aiding on arrival Visa or the instant Visa country. Along with this, they are the only company in the field who has daily departure and is never short of conducting trips to Europe, Dubai, USA, UK and Turkey besides South East Asia.

The company has already won the hearts of people as they are the largest Instagram followed Travel Agency in India and if you check their Digital reviews on different social media platform including Google it stands high with the rating of 4.9. Travel Bazar Global does not only cater to the top section of the society instead it has a mission of being the one step tour platform for different social and economic status.

As a growing network, Travel Bazar Global has a working force of 100+ active employees who are around 24/7 to give you uniquely designed customised packages in less than 30 minutes, which is not the case with any other travel company as their process of addressing your request to provide you with personalised experience is time taking and in effective.

Director of Travel Bazar Global said “we will try to start our own offices in India’s every metropolitan city within 2023. In 2011 we started our business as a B2B company. We entered in this B2C field with eight years’ experience of B2B.We have our own operations of all kinds of packages so our service is the best and cheapest to be travelled with. From 2019 to 2022 we had around 14000 families who travelled with us for international tours.’

The company has smashed the old-world concept of call centres and has subjected a team of experts who are with you all along the trip, addressing any problems and providing the best service to give you an unforgettable experience. Just to highlight it again, Travel Bazar Global is the only company who provides 24/7 service to its customers, so that they are never confused or stuck.

In spite of the emergence of electronic media, people still hold a very firm importance for papers even today similarly the intervention of online travel booking could not surpass the experience of connecting on a personal level through offline booking. Travel Bazar global has a widespread arena of both online and offline services but as a preference, one should always go with offline for getting best deals.

They already have their offices in Asia- Pacific region like India, Thailand, Malaysia and soon they are also going set their roots in USA.

For more details connect on website: http://www.travelbazarglobal.com/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/travelbazarglobal