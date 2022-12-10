Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation welcomes prominent labor leader Abhijeet Rane as new patron

Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation (DPMF) has welcomed prominent labour leader, Abhijeet Rane as the foundation's new patron.

Mumbai, December 10: Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation (DPMF) has welcomed prominent labour leader, Abhijeet Rane as the foundation's new patron.

On this significant occasion, Abhijeet Rane was felicitated with an appointment letter, bouquet, and sweets from the Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation. Mr. Pandari S Shetty, DPMF Founder President, Mr. Chandrashekar S. Pusalkar Trustee /Vice President), Trustee / Mrs. Kiran Ajay Varma Trustee / Secretary, and DPMF Maharashtra Representative Karen Terry wholeheartedly Abhijeet Rane's new appointment in the foundation.

On this occasion Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation - DPMF (Govt Regd with 12A & 80G Certified) DPMF Trustees

Shri Pandari Shetty - Founder President

Shri Chandrashekhar Pusalkar (Grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke)

(DPMF Vice President)

Smt Mrudula Pusalkar

Smt Kiran Varma

Smt. Nirmala Thakur

Smt. Chaitali Goswami Chatterjee

Shri Kumar Vidyanand

Maharashtra Representative Karen Terry and all DPMF Committee Members extended their warm regards and best wishes to Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane.

The DPMF was established as a tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke, who has been respectfully called as the Father of Indian Cinema. He was a motion picture director whose debut film, Raja Harishchandra, was the first Indian movie. The film was released in 1913 and is now known as India's first full-length feature film.

In the new role, Abhijeet Rane would serve as a special person, guardian, protector, and supporter of the Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation. This is expected to help the foundation to achieve great heights in the service of humanity and social activities. Under his expertise and support, the DPMF would reach new heights and further grow in its popularity and overall development.

Blue-collar workers endure a lot of unfairness in the corporate world, but not many people care about and fight for them. Abhijeet Rane is a pioneer in grievance redressal for blue-collar workers, also known as manual labourers. He has always been at the forefront of the war against the exploitation of these labourers by being the Founder & General Secretary of the Dhadak Kamgar Union.

Abhijeet Rane launched the labour union several years ago as a crusade against injustice, exploitation, and malpractices in business, industry, and labour-oriented organizations. Besides being a rising star in Marathi journalism, he is also a successful businessman who strives to solve the problems of blue-collar workers with the power of the pen.

But Abhijeet Rane is not just a powerful and popular union leader. He is also a successful businessman, media network performer, and social, educational, and cultural sports activist. Abhijeet Rane also serves as the Group Editor of several publications, including Daily Mumbai Mitra, Daily Vrutt Mitra, and the VastMedia Group. Through these publications, he strives to alleviate the issues of the impoverished and oppressed people who suffer injustice in society and the problems of the labourers exploited in the corporate world.

Abhijeet Rane serves as the Maharashtra State President of the Writers And Journalists Association (WAJA, India) and the Chief Executive Officer of VMN Distributors, Abhijeet Associates and Abhijeet Travels. Apart from Dhadak Kamgar Union, he has also been a pioneer in several social initiatives, including:

Abhijeet Rane Youth Foundation.

The Great Maratha Educational Trust.

Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh.

Dhadak Kamgar Union represents 7 lakh blue-collar workers at 300 reputable enterprises. Dhadak Kamgar Union is known in the corporate world for nonviolent, peaceful, constructive activities and talks with employers and management, gaining their trust and encouraging them to make their best efforts to benefit not only permanent but also casual and contract labourers.

A noteworthy feature of the Dhadak Kamgar Union is that it’s neither associated with any other umbrella trade union body nor influenced by any political party. The organization is recognized by most government, semi-government, corporate groups, and private sector businesses as a trustworthy, rational, and ethical trade union.

Another important quality of Abhijeet Rane that must be noted is that he is neither associated with any particular political party nor does he do anything for political gains. However, he enjoys widespread support and respect among most of the party leaders, ministers, people’s representatives, and IAS & IPS bureaucrats and administrative staff members. Thanks to his outstanding leadership, Dhadak Kamgar Union has tremendous goodwill and support in labour-related government infrastructure.

Abhijeet Rane has always been at the forefront of the war to protect blue-collar workers from the torture and tyrant they face in the corporate world. Last year, he was appointed as Union President of the Sicom Employees Welfare Association (SEWA), a registered Trade Union of a Govt. of Maharashtra undertaking, SICOM LTD. Website: www.dhadakkamgarunion.in