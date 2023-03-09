Darrpan Bangejaa has a great line-up of new music videos. Stay Tuned!

The name Darrpan Bangejaa is held in high regard in the entertainment industry.

Darrpan Bangejaa

He has always used his expertise to amuse people by delivering superhit music videos. The producer, who is also the founder of Music 24 Records, has recently shared a lot about his upcoming projects. Besides the announcement of a film from regional cinema, he has also unveiled his forthcoming music videos.

Darrpan Bangejaa is vigorously working towards taking over the music industry with his brand-new songs. He will release numerous music videos in different languages, which include not only Hindi but also Punjabi and Haryanvi. Yes, you read it right! So if you're a fan of Punjabi or Haryanvi music, then keep your eyes peeled because the producer is closely working with many leading artists to bring the best music videos for you!

Here's what Darrpan Bangejaa has to say about his upcoming music singles: "I and my team have always believed that music is the only way to connect with

people and to relate to them. Thus, we spend a brief time casting and curating music videos." Well, we ought to tell you that all these lined-up singles feature famous faces as well as a few fresh artists. It's because Darrpan has always believed in promoting talented souls!

Adding further, the producer went on to say, "We have already started the work and will share a few of them very soon. I assure you that you will have a great time watching these music videos."

Hence, Darrpan Bangejaa is working towards creating the best music videos that we have ever seen. He has already released a few chartbusters like Disco Wali Raat, Mushkurana Tera, Janaza, etc., which you can enjoy right now on Music 24 Records' official YouTube channel. He is also admired for starting OG Studios, and he is now aiming to bring us season 2 of the same.

Darrpan Bangejaa has a slew of upcoming projects, which include the Malayalam film Live, which will be released in May under his very own Films 24. It stars Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Prakash Varrier. It is focused on how wrong news spread by the media can affect our lives and is directed by two-time National Award winner VK Prakash. We wish him the best in his future projects.