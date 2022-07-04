DC Srinagar seen doing Seva at a Langar for Shri Amarnathji Yatris

District Magistrate Srinagar Mr Mohammad Aijaz Asad, an IAS officer of 2012 Batch was yesterday evening seen performing seva at a Langar set up for Shri Amarnathji Yatris.

Mr Aijaz who is an IAS officer of 2012 batch hails from border district Poonch of Jammu & Kashmir. Accordingly to Langar manager Shri Purushottam Lal, the DC expressed his desire to do the task of Langar Seva for Yatris coming from different parts of the country for darshan of Baba Bolenath. He has also been instrumental in establishing prefab well ventilated huts at Panthachowk Yatra camp for the SANJY-2022. His regular visits months before the Yatra began helped in putting in place best infrastructure for the Yatris.

One of the Yatris from Rajasthan said they felt elated to see DC himself serving food at the Langar. It requires the spirit of selflessness to do service to mankind.

Few days ago DC Srinagar was also seen serving water and cold drinks to a Sadhu as first batch of Yatra reached Srinagar on 29th of June, 2022.

Mr Aijaz is an IIT Delhi B.Tech. in mechanical engineering and has served in several districts in Jammu & Kashmir. Google search leads to umpteen instances where he is found doing work for downtrodden and poorer strata of the society.