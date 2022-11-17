×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Brand Media News > De Icebreaker Creative Studio wins Indias Best Design Studio Award 2022

De Icebreaker Creative Studio wins India’s Best Design Studio Award 2022!

Updated on: 17 November,2022 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

The Design India Show is an annual conference of Business and Design Leaders of the Industry, hosted by IndiDesign washeld on Friday, 11th November 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Pune.

De Icebreaker Creative Studio wins India’s Best Design Studio Award 2022!


Leaders and seasoned designers from top businesses, studios, and institutions gathered for the day to share, present, and discuss their journeys with their contemporaries. Amongst them wereHrridaysh Deshpande (the Vice Chancellor of Ajeenkya DY Patil University), Anando Dutta (Dean, Academics, School of Design and Innovation), Dr. Anil Sinha (Director, GLS Institute of Design, Ahmedabad), Pravin Nahar (Director, NID, Ahmedabad), Tarun Deep Girdher (Design Educator, Principal Graphic Design, NID Ahmedabad) and many more.




Changing Landscapes as the theme, the event turned out to be a perfect bank of knowledge, networking, and talks from esteemed people who talked about their experiences and discussed present challenges and future perspectives and opportunities,including the youngest in the group, Pankti Sheth the founder of the youngest design studio in Ahmedabad, De Icebreaker Creative (DIB) Studio.


Numerous design studios and firms were honoured, including those working in the domains of branding, packaging, architecture, automobiles, textiles, and immersive experiences. For the third year in a row, DIB studio also took home two awards; one for India’s  Best Design Project and one for India’s Best Design Studio. DIB Studio is one of the leading packaging and branding studios in India, breaking the creative myths. They tell unique brand stories with their branding and packaging solutions & these stories are a bridge in selling the products. 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK