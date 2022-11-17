De Icebreaker Creative Studio wins India’s Best Design Studio Award 2022!

The Design India Show is an annual conference of Business and Design Leaders of the Industry, hosted by IndiDesign washeld on Friday, 11th November 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Pune.

Leaders and seasoned designers from top businesses, studios, and institutions gathered for the day to share, present, and discuss their journeys with their contemporaries. Amongst them wereHrridaysh Deshpande (the Vice Chancellor of Ajeenkya DY Patil University), Anando Dutta (Dean, Academics, School of Design and Innovation), Dr. Anil Sinha (Director, GLS Institute of Design, Ahmedabad), Pravin Nahar (Director, NID, Ahmedabad), Tarun Deep Girdher (Design Educator, Principal Graphic Design, NID Ahmedabad) and many more.

Changing Landscapes as the theme, the event turned out to be a perfect bank of knowledge, networking, and talks from esteemed people who talked about their experiences and discussed present challenges and future perspectives and opportunities,including the youngest in the group, Pankti Sheth the founder of the youngest design studio in Ahmedabad, De Icebreaker Creative (DIB) Studio.

Numerous design studios and firms were honoured, including those working in the domains of branding, packaging, architecture, automobiles, textiles, and immersive experiences. For the third year in a row, DIB studio also took home two awards; one for India’s Best Design Project and one for India’s Best Design Studio. DIB Studio is one of the leading packaging and branding studios in India, breaking the creative myths. They tell unique brand stories with their branding and packaging solutions & these stories are a bridge in selling the products.