Deana Uppal speaks at the Global Summit Of Women -World News Network

24 February,2023
The Global Summit of Women 2023, held on February 21-22 in Abu Dhabi, was a resounding success.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). Prominent stateswomen, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, media celebrities, and scholars from more than 100 countries, participated in the two-day summit. They discussed various issues related to the role of women in establishing peace, social integration, and driving prosperity, with a special emphasis on advancing gender equality and women's empowerment. The conference featured several keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as women's leadership in peacebuilding, social integration, and driving prosperity. 


Among the keynote speakers was Deana Uppal, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and filmmaker, who shared the stage with other distinguished women such as Lina Jalouqa, the Head of UNICEF, Mouza Al Shehhi from UN Women, and Councillor Ashraf Saima. The topic of the session was the power of networking. During her address, Ms Deana Uppal shared her insights on how networking had helped her grow her charitable trust and support marginalized communities in India. The session was much appreciated and praised.




The summit provided an opportunity for women from around the world to exchange ideas, connect with each other, and promote gender equality and empowerment. With a focus on advancing women's role in society, the conference aimed to foster an environment of inclusivity and collaboration among women across various fields and industries. The event was a great success, bringing together accomplished women from diverse backgrounds to promote women's empowerment on a global scale.

