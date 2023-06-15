DearPet Expands Pet Care Services Across India

DearPet, a Delhi-NCR based pet startup, is making waves in the pet care industry by expanding its at-home pet care services across India.

The pet care market in India is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue flourishing in the coming years. It is estimated that by 2032, the market will reach a valuation of USD 3.67 billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.28% (SPER Market Research). The rising demand for different products designed for grooming and maintaining the pets can be attributed to the growing awareness among pet parents about proper grooming and hygiene practices for their beloved companions.

DearPet, a Delhi-NCR based pet startup, is making waves in the pet care industry by expanding its at-home pet care services across India. Founded by a couple in 2019, Nitin Bansal (Founder, CEO) and Purnima Kapoor (Co-Founder and COO), DearPet aims to provide pet parents with convenient, stress-free pet care services and products right at their doorsteps. With a team of highly-trained professionals, experienced veterinarians and groomers, DearPet guarantees unmatched care and convenience at the doorstep of pet parents. In a recent development, the pet startup has launched a mobile application to enhance the overall customer experience, offering a seamless platform for booking appointments, accessing discounts and staying updated on upcoming offers and events.

Expanding Nationwide:

DearPet has been operational in Delhi NCR since 2019 and to continue delivering their pet care services they have launched their operations in other metro cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai. This expansion will allow pet parents from different cities to avail themselves of the company's at-home grooming services. DearPet is committed to making pet care accessible to all, regardless of their location, and ensures that every pet receives the care they deserve. Alongside, DearPet is launching other pet care services including Dog walking, Dog training and Vet-on-Call for the convenience of their customers.

The DearPet Mobile Application:

To further enhance the customer experience, DearPet has recently started a mobile application that provides a range of features and benefits. The app allows pet parents to easily book appointments, select grooming services and track the status of their appointments. The app also has access to various other pet products and services that customers can scroll through and choose as per their preference. With their reward point system and exclusive discounts, the startup is making pet care services more affordable and rewarding for customers. The DearPet app aims to bridge the gap between the company and its customers, providing seamless access to their services at any time, from anywhere.

Convenience and Quality at Your Doorstep:

Pet parents often face challenges when it comes to grooming their furry friends, including the hassle of traveling to grooming parlours and dealing with the stress it may cause to pets. DearPet recognizes these concerns and addresses them by bringing professional grooming services to the comfort of the pet's own home. By offering services such as pet bathing, body massage and hair styling, DearPet ensures that pets receive the care they need without causing them undue stress.

Trained Professionals and Veterinarians:

DearPet prides itself on its team of highly-trained professionals, including experienced veterinarians and groomers. This expertise ensures that each pet receives top-notch care, taking into consideration their unique needs and requirements. With the guidance of veterinarians, DearPet ensures that all grooming procedures are carried out in a safe and hygienic manner, prioritizing the well-being of the pets.

Unwavering Commitment to Pet Care:

DearPet's success lies in its unwavering commitment to providing unmatched care and convenience to pets and pet parents. With the introduction of the mobile application, the company continues to innovate and expand its services, creating a strong bond between pet parents and their beloved companions. DearPet's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the pet care industry, making it a go-to choice for pet care services across India.

The company's commitment to convenience, quality and customer satisfaction positions it as a leader in the industry. DearPet establishes a stronger connection with customers, providing them with a user-friendly platform to access services, book appointments, and stay informed about exciting offers. As DearPet continues to expand its services nationwide, pets are going to get the care they deserve.

To access services for your beloved pets, simply click on the following link: https://dearpet.in/

Or download the app from Playstore or Appstore.