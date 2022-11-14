Debutant Partha Datta is tipped to succeed as a male lead in Bhalobasha Not Out

Often it is said, actors are not made in acting schools or laboratories but are destined to be superstars. Partha Datta, a handsome man from Bengal in his early 20s, is the next big talent in Tollywood to woo the audience.

Born in the suburbs, Partha has always been focused on what he wants from himself. When he decided to take a step forward in acting, it was not a cakewalk. "I remember, my parents were not convinced of my choice. They were skeptical, considering the scope and opportunities of the film industry in Bengal. But I backed myself and there was no looking back after that. And now, my parents are my biggest well-wishers."

A die heart fan of Tollywood legend Prosenjit Chatterjee, Partha is passionate and committed to acting at the same time. In his own words, "When I was a kid, made it a point to see each of Bumba Da aka Prosenjit Chatterjee's films. The look and feel, melodrama, song sequences and acts of heroism - Prosenjit Chatterjee is indeed a complete package when it comes to entertainment. Post Autograph the way he has truly taken himself to a new level. I learn acting every single day from his works."

The best part of Partha Datta has been his understanding of films and subtle acting. He has experience in kitty working behind the camera as well. This has certainly given him an extra edge over fellow actors and actresses. Added to that, he has added the advantage of comic timing. He has that perfect mix of seriocomic intent, which is a rare quality these days. Partha Datta is a true cine buff and doesn't miss the minute details. Talking about Bollywood, he candidly confesses, "Aamir Khan's attitude to the cinema is so unique. The way he chooses scripts and transforms himself as per the story demands accolades. In my journey onscreen, I will love to follow the same path, remaining true to the story with hard work and commitment to its core," says Partha.

Speaking on his choice and priorities, a very sorted Partha says, "I prefer films over OTT & serials any day. There is nothing as big as the big screen and I have waited for it eagerly. Whenever I visit my hometown and talk to my peers and neighbours, I feel motivated. The support I have received as of now is phenomenal and I simply wish to give my best onscreen."

Partha Datta is making a debut as the lead actor in the soon-to-be-released Bengali film Bhalobasha Not Out. Bhalobasha Not Out is a love story between Anu and Rohan. Anu is a single mother and they meet via an online dating app. The storyline goes on to show how the three of them bond to create an unlikely family among themselves. The three of them get stuck together in lockdown and go through a different crisis altogether, as a family. With a contemporary outlook and intertwined social layers, the film has got a different taste on its own. Bhalobasha Not Out is directed by Sayan Basu Chowdhury and stars Partha Datta, Ayanna Chatterjee, and Payel Chatterjee. All eyes are on Partha Datta now!