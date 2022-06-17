Debutant Pranay Jha amongst the top nominees at Midday’s film and entertainment awards to be held in Dubai.

Pranay Jha, continues to create buzz as his first music video, “Oh Humnasheen” wins him a nomination under the “Iconic Debut” category.



Pranay had made his bollywood debut along with social media sensation Anjali Arora. It was produced by universal entertainment and was released by Zee Music Company.



The director of this song Pramod Shashtri and the producer Pawan Mishra had showed immense faith in this newcomer. It was written and composed by eminent music personality, Rashid Khan.



Pranay is all set to make his international appearance in Midday’s film and entertainment awards to be held in Dubai on the 19th of June.



Top Bollywood stars are also expected to host the gala night.



On this Pranay said, “I am thankful to the jury members and the organiser for recognising my talent and considering me capable of this nomination. Recognition is as important as winning and as a new-comer, it really boost one's confidence and determination.”