Debutant producer Mansi Bagla is quite confident that her film 'Forensic' will succeed

It may be her first film, but the young and debutant Bollywood producer, Mansi Bagla of Mini Films, has complete confidence in her forthcoming movie "Forensic" and its success. The film is a crime thriller directed by Vishal Furia and stars Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte as the main lead.

At the trailer launch event, Mansi was asked why she chose a remake subject from the South as her debut Bollywood film. She responded, "As far as I am concerned, I go by my instincts and am interested in making content-driven cinema. What enthralled me about this film was its subject which has a pan-India receptivity to keep the audience hooked to their seat. Again, it’s nothing wrong with adapting a hit film from the South. Exchange of content works for both the industry."

Mansi said more about the film, "I have full faith in my director Vishal Furia. Vishal Furia is an excellent director to work with. We clicked from day one, and he understood my creative analogy and the excitement I have towards cinema. He always welcomes suggestions. I have seen him working thick and thin for the film, and how he presented the subject on the screen is mind-blowing. I'm waiting to hear the audience's response after the film's release."

Mansi has high regard for her lead actors too. She knew from the beginning that the film required intense actors like Vikrant andRadhika, who could take the film to the next level. Both are brilliant at their job and look fabulous as an on-screen pair. Audiences are already appreciating this fresh casting. The creative team has given a never-seen-before look to Vikrant Massey, who is winning hearts with his dashing unconventional forensic expert appearance.

The young and dynamic film producer Mansi Baglawho also happens tobe the Company Director of a prolific Mumbai-based real estate investment firm-Mini Homes, follows her passion. She wanted to diversify and decided to enter the showbiz business. Without any influential contacts or relationships in the industry, Mansi launched her production venture Mini Films and forayed into Bollywood. She believed that her ability to understand the pulse of the cine audience would help her to pick the suitable projects to launch herself in a big way in Bollywood. Moreover, the extremely passionate cine producer went all by her merit to build the proper channels and correct relations with her potential and calibre.

The female producer has been executing her dreams powerfully with the right concept. She believes in working with a reliable, and professional team and supervises each aspect of film-making personally. This is evident from the fact that she didn't let the covid pandemic affect her work. She utilized the lockdown period to prepare a detailed work draft that helped her complete her project in a record time of a year without any hassles. This was one of the successful moments that created a high buzz about her in the industry. Her choice to work with a diverse and exciting range of films that touches the heart and soul of the audiences is making her enter the list of top producers. She is hopeful that all her present and future projects will be well-received by audiences and profitable for her production house.

She is appreciated and lauded in her circle as a true example of a woman of substance who has a zeal and determination to succeed under any circumstances. Mansi is against playing the women's card to get any job done. She has a piece of suggestion for young people, especially females in this industry. "Try to be unique. Do things which are never been done before. If one has pure intention towards one's goal, then doors of fortune will open up automatically one day."