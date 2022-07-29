Deciphering Renowned Educationist, Sociologist, and Public Commentator – Pranay Aggarwal

Pranay Aggarwal is a public commentator and an articulate voice on social issues, particularly concerning the rights of the marginalized sections of society, issues of governance, politics, administration, education, educational policy, and reforms.

He is a member of several renowned social science research associations and is the President of the Indian Social Science Council – an interdisciplinary body of scientists and researchers across social sciences. He is a reputed sociologist, educationist, mentor for civil services aspirants, and teaches at IAS Gurukul.

1. Tell us about your journey and how did you start off?

I hail from a very academically oriented family in which a lot of emphases was always placed on education. There was always an academic environment at home while growing up. As time passed, I fell in love with the subject of sociology, as well as teaching those younger than me. Taking up teaching and mentoring as a career choice thus came quite naturally to me. When I look back, my journey as a teacher and as a sociologist has been quite eventful and overall a very satisfying one.

2. How did IAS GURUKUL start and what was your motivation behind it?

Before starting IAS GURUKUL, I taught sociology and mentored civil service aspirants at several places. I traveled across cities to personally meet and groom IAS hopefuls. Soon it dawned on me that if I want to help more students with sociology as their subject, I need to take up the task full time and on a dedicated platform. Thus, IAS GURUKUL was born. Several senior bureaucrats also helped me during those early years to sharpen my approach to mentoring students for the IAS exam.

My primary motivation in establishing IAS GURUKUL was and continues to remain to be able to help as many candidates understand sociology in a short time to clear the UPSC exam as possible.

3. What do you think about the UPSC examination scheme for the civil services? A lot of people have tried to change it; does it need to be reformed?

The scheme of civil services examination requires not just reforms but an overhaul.

Given the limited number of vacancies to be filled by this exam every year(fewer than a thousand) and the lacs of aspirants who prepare for it; this examination scheme, as it currently stands, leads to a huge loss of precious national human resources. Scores of candidates spend years preparing for this exam, even as success eludes them. The number of attempts and the upper age limit for the exam needs to be reconsidered in this light.

Secondly, this exam mainly tests a candidate’s ability to memorize large chunks of information. This emphasis on internalizing data and info seems misplaced in today’s information age; where any information is available at the click of a button. Focus on testing the candidates’ abilities for critical thinking, analysis, and decision making, though present, is not enough.

Thirdly, the UPSC has not kept pace with the times. Particularly, it has failed to technologically upgrade the examination process. Consequently, the examination cycle unnecessarily takes a whole year.

Finally, though the UPSC claims that candidates can appear for this exam in both vernacular and English medium, the results indicate a clear bias in favor of English medium candidates. The exam needs to be made a truly level playing field for those not conversant with English.

4. As a coach and a leader, what advice would you give to aspirants?

My first advice to young adults will be to be sure as to whether and why they wish to pursue a career in civil services. One needs dogged determination and perseverance to clear the civil services examination.

Secondly, in case you decide to pursue a career in civil services after careful examination, do so with a single-minded focus- as a Tapasya.

Thirdly, limit your resources and give greater emphasis on multiple revisions and adequate answer writing practice. Do not hanker after too many books and resources due to fear of missing out. Your resource list should be comprehensive but short.

Finally, this exam is as much a mental challenge as an academic one. The long-drawn process makes one weary and takes a toll on one’s mental health. Develop a healthy emotional support system and take out time in your daily routine for your physical and mental well-being. Practice yoga, meditation, running, or exercise in a gym, whatever works for you, regularly.

5. What are your plans as a teacher and as a thought leader for yourself?

A teacher’s past, as well as future, are intimately linked to those of his students. So any plans that I make are for my students and not for myself. For my students, I try that they can connect with the subject (sociology), understand society better and go through this examination cycle with conviction and a calm mind instead of continuous anxiety.

Being raised in an intellectually stimulating environment, reading widely, and mentoring young adults have enabled me to contribute to the public discourse as a thought leader. I intend to continue to do so by writing opinion pieces in national dailies and magazines regarding various socio-political issues of the day. I am also currently writing some books on social issues.

6. You are also the India representative of UNESCO’s International Sociological Association and appear a lot on TV. How do you balance your expertise as a teacher, your role in UNESCO, and your appearance as a TV panelist?

I see no conflict between these roles. They complement one another. Teaching and mentoring students remain my first love. My primary identity is undoubtedly that of a sociology teacher. Why I get invited to TV news programs as a panelist is also only to share my expertise as a sociologist and an educationist.

So, my knowledge of society, my experiences as a teacher, and my in UNESCO’s research committee on education- all help me contribute meaningfully to the discourse on national TV.