Deco-Arte has been Awarded as the Most Admired Interior Designing Firm – 2022

Deco-Arte has been recognized and awarded - The Most Admired Interior Designing Firm - 2022, by The Business Mint. Deco-Arte got this recognition for being committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the best products and services to clients across a wide range of Interior Designing services.

Deco-Arte is a multi-disciplinary design and Interior architecture studio founded over a decade ago by Mr. Amardeep Gulri, providing services in the field of Interior Design, Interior Architecture, Interior Turnkey Projects, Furniture, Project Cost Consultancy offering bespoke solutions for residences, restaurants, offices, hotels, and retail showrooms. Ever since its inception the company has worked on over six hundred projects and turned clients’ dream spaces into reality.

Amardeep is in love with Art- Deco, it’s the shapes and materials that made him fall in love with this style. That is why you will find that his interiors and collection share eclectic but still chic and contemporary features that inspire him. His mantra for success is integrity, honesty, quality, and good service.

For the team, Deco-Arte designing is not just about turning a space attractive, rather our design philosophy speaks of a blend between practicality, aesthetics, ethics, and zeal to make every space artistic. Design is irrelevant if it fails to function. We ensure special attention is paid to the functioning and the smallest of details.

At Deco-Arte, we have a fully integrated team of architects, interior designers, technicians, and specialists who work to create solutions based on our client’s budget, scope, schedule, and operating practices. Deco-Arte takes pride in saying that there is an eye for details while designing a project, from a facade design to the smallest of furniture.

Many reputed organizations have honored the work of Deco-Arte by Mr. Amardeep Gulri by bestowing him with awards like, “The 2021 Global Choice Awards”, “Lux Life-Delhi’s most outstanding multidisciplinary design studio”, “ELDROK India Architecture Awards”, “Most Prominent Interior Design Firm, Delhi NCR-2021, Outstanding Multidisciplinary Designs - 2022”, Most Futuristic and Innovative Design Firm-2022, etc.

From the table of Mr. Amardeep Gulri,

“The function of design is to let design function flawlessly”

Design is art, design is perspective, and design is subjective. When it comes to Deco-Arte’s work for me the biggest factor is a sense of understanding. Understanding and adapting to the vision of the people who inhabit the space and turning it into something exceptional.

In the trying times today when the design needs empathy and understanding, it’s lost in the commercial process. Your home and your space are an integral part of you. It is an introduction to who you are, your nature, and your lifestyle. We at Deco-Arte work on the principle of empathy.

In the time that we spend designing the space, we spend enough time thinking about the people who inhabit it.

Our design process is simple yet elaborate. It is to define – Ideate- Conceptualise – Implement- Cherish. Design is anything that makes a thing useful, and our team focuses on making every space your dream space.”

The upcoming projects at Deco-Arte are a thrill ride and will surely catch eyes everywhere.