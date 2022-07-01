Deeksha Classes help in cracking numerous Rajasthan State-level competitive exams

There are thousands of students who aspire to crack a competitive exam and get into a stable career.

However, a lot of hard work and dedication goes into the whole process. Students must be consistent to wholeheartedly work towards their goals because, at the end of the day, these all are 'competitive exams' for a reason. In the midst of all this chaos, finding a perfect coaching centre can make all the difference in an aspirant's journey. Finding a teacher who understands and explains everything patiently is of utmost importance. There are numerous coaching institutes that help students prepare for competitive exams. Out of all these, one of the most prominent players in the field is Deeksha Classes Pvt. Ltd. Deeksha classes is a renowned platform recognized by the entire Geographical terrain of Rajasthan and is established by Mr. Anubhav Varshney (MD and CEO of Deeksha classes).

Deeksha Classes was incepted in 2003 under the able guidance of Anubhav Varshney, who has been in the Rajasthan Administrative Services. Mr. Varshney had a sole desire to teach, which he believes has been his natural sustenance and strongest motivator. Although, since he was in High School, Mr. Varshney has been educating young brains for their better future, he himself has set an ideal example for others to follow by clearing all the premier entrance examinations in his first attempt and getting admitted to the King George Medical College of Lucknow. For years, the coaching centre has been grooming numerous students by providing them training for exams like IIT, JEE (Main + Advanced), Pre-Medical (AIIMS and NEET), and much more. So, to meet the ever-increasing demands of people, Anubhav Varshney decided to use his experience and provide training for state-level competitive exams in the year 2022. From the Rajasthan Police exam to the RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) exam, Deeksha Classes provides coaching classes for every State-level Exam.

Every course at Deeksha classes is designed, developed, and delivered in a unique yet easy-to-understand manner. Their one-of-a-kind teaching pattern has evolved over the years and helped students make their mark in the education sector. They have grade 1, 2, and 3 level mentors associated with them. However, behind today's success is an untold story of hard work and perseverance. Anubhav Varshney experienced a turning phase during his first year of college when he met with a tragic accident that caused him the senses of his lower body as he was diagnosed with paralysis. Still, he never considered giving up on his dreams. With sheer determination, he brought a paradigm shift in his personality. Then, he cracked UP(PCS) and RAS and got selected for UPSC (allied) services. He even opted for Rajasthan Administrative services and served the Govt. Of Rajasthan for a span of five years. Suddenly he took a courageous step which astonished many of his teammates as he left his job and started teaching NEET AND IIT JEE Aspirants, which led him to start his institute (Deeksha Classes) in the year 2003 in just a one-room space but the top-quality education he offered assisted him in becoming the talk of the town.

Sharing more about Deeksha Classes, the Founder and MD, Anubhav Varshney, states, "Deeksha classes have taken this tremendous responsibility on its shoulders. We have laid a strong foundation that is accompanied by cracking competitive exams. The idea behind our success is to assist students with numerous opportunities prior to starting classes. At Deeksha, it is made sure that there is quality in every aspect of mentorship, study material, and types of study equipment. Over all these years, Deeksha Classes has turned many students' dreams into reality and will do the same in the near future."

Deeksha classes is on a mission to entrust every child from rural and urban Rajasthan and impart quality education beyond the defined geographical boundaries of the Jodhpur city division. The team firmly believes that Rajasthan students have academic potential that can result in ideal stages of life. Deeksha Classes believes in giving back to people by doing charitable work from time to time. They also assist financially underprivileged people by providing them with funds. Taking this to an even more significant level, they have also established the 'Basanti Devi Foundation.' With innovation, an updated curriculum, and an experienced faculty, Deeksha Classes is, without a doubt, emerging as the most trusted name in the realm of Coaching and Mentorship in India.

To know in detail about how to crack the competitive exams, visit Deeksha Classes YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/DEEKSHACLASSESCOMPETITIONDIVISION