Deepak Sahni – The visionary who redefined the diagnostic industry in India

Success is the culmination of dedication, passion, and zeal. Deepak Sahni, the founder of ‘Healthians’ is the living testimony of the aforementioned statement.

A keen visionary, Deepak Sahni founded Healthians in 2015, which is India's leading ‘health test at the home’ service provider. Headquartered in Gurugram, Healthians is trusted by over 30 lakh households in India. A self-made entrepreneur and a health aficionado, Deepak Sahni nurtures a vision of adding 10 additional healthy years to every Indian’s lifespan. He ardently believes that great health is contingent on frequent and routine health check-ups, this ideology forms the foundation of Healthians. Deepak’s professional repertoire spans over 18 years of experience in the healthcare, marketing, and technology sector.

With his innovative health-oriented ideologies and efficient diagnostic implementations, Deepak has represented India in various prestigious international health congregations. He has represented India in the Medical Tourism Congress in the US for three consecutive years. A seasoned entrepreneur, he started his first commercial venture at the age of 19 which was a computer assembling business, followed by a healthcare digital marketing agency. He has also been successfully associated with 120 renowned hospitals across the world where he gained profound medical knowledge and business acumen. He often has been recognised for his exceptional work in the field of health diagnostics. His recognitions entail 'Futuristic Face of Healthcare 2009', 'Leaders Award for Social Impact Enterprise of the Year 2015', 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2016' & ‘Business World 40 under 40’ in the year 2021. He has also been chosen as one of the 100 most influential entrepreneurs in India by Entrepreneur Magazine.

During his entrepreneurial journey, Deepak has achieved diverse milestones. His dedication and contributions are phenomenal towards Healthians, his most celebrated and cherished venture. Deepak’s avid insight has landed Healthians at the zenith of success. Under the diligent and meticulous supervision of Deepak Sahni, Gurugram based Healthians has broadened its horizon. The diagnostic firm has announced its venture into Bangladesh and UAE markets. According to Deepak, the post pandemic world has provided new avenues for disruption in the healthcare industry. With its foray into the UAE and Bangladesh, Healthians will be among the few Indian companies in the diagnostic sector to turn global. He emphasises that the post-pandemic medical landscape has underlined the importance of health and wellness in human lives while also bridging gaps in the health systems and diagnostic facilities worldwide. His incredible vision of adding 10 healthy years to an individual’s life by facilitating accurate, affordable, and hassle-free diagnostic services accentuates his stallworth passion for universal health enhancement.

Deepak Sahni has always believed that medical check-ups are an amenity which should be conveniently available to all. The campaign ‘Aap Jahan, Test Wahan’ is a dedicated endeavour to facilitate convenient routine health tests for Indian citizens. He has always emphasised that Healthians is just a call or click away for anyone who wants to get a health check-up done. As a result of arduous expansion measures implemented by Healthians, the brand managed to grow its geographical footprint by 5 times leading to a sturdy presence in over 200 cities across India. Deepak maintains that accurate and swift delivery of health test results is indispensable. Healthians is the first provider of health on wheels services, where samples can be collected from anywhere as per the comfort of the consumer. Through its proprietary concepts such as Health Karma, Health Tracker, and AI-based reports, Healthians brings the benefits of technical intuitiveness to the fore and helps its customers live a better life. The company takes immense pride in being one of the finest diagnostic firms in India.

Deepak Sahni’s profuse zeal to make Healthians one of the finest and trustworthy diagnostic and medical research institutions has often been ceremoniously rewarded. Healthians has been honoured several times for its impeccable and evolutionary services. The accolade and awards repertoire of Healthians entails the ‘Best Emerging Healthcare Delivery Brand’ by IHW 2020, ‘The Economic Times' Emerging Best Healthcare Brands of 2019’, 'Home Healthcare Brand 2018 by IHW', 'Innovative Startup in Diagnostic Healthcare 2017', 'Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of the Year 2016', and 'Health & Wellness eRetailer of the year 2015'.

Deepak Sahni has diligently maintained high standards of efficacy in diagnostic operations at Healthians. AI-driven and wellbeing-centric, Healthians offers highly trained phlebotomists and precision-driven labs to ensure accuracy and high precision in tests. Healthians currently owns and operates through a network of over 30 state of the art certified labs and is expanding swiftly. All samples are collected from home or office by a certified and trained phlebotomist. The samples are then delivered to the nearest lab, where they are diligently tested under 300+ quality standard checkpoints for error-free results. Every report is meticulously checked by an experienced pathologist before being delivered to the customer.

Healthians raised over USD 85 million from investors including Westbridge Capital which recently led their Series C round , BEENEXT, Digital Garage, Kotak PE, Milsletoe, YouWeCan ventures and others.. Healthians is one of the most successful diagnostic firms in India with a revenue run rate of INR 500 crore in FY 2022-2023. Deepak Sahni is an entrepreneur with a flair. Healthians has earned a great reputation by carving a niche in the diagnostic industry because of Deepak’s vast and immense knowledge in the medical field. A stalwart with a progressive vision, Deepak Sahni has highlighted India on the international medical landscape with his earnest endeavours.

