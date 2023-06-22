Deepak Sood: A catalyst for the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission

Vestige is committed to manufacturing products in India, sourcing raw materials locally, and designing processes tailored for the Indian consumer.

Deepak Sood

Vestige, a renowned direct-selling company, has worked towards this goal since its inception in 2004, long before the government announced the ‘AatmanirbharBharat’ mission. Deepak Sood, a visionary leader and founding member of Vestige, is making significant contributions to India's mission of self-reliance through the company's relentless efforts and commitment. Mr Sood's dedication to creating value for the nation and his passion for promoting good health has played a pivotal role in Vestige's journey.

Vestige is committed to manufacturing products in India, sourcing raw materials locally, and designing processes tailored for the Indian consumer. This approach empowers local manufacturers and aligns with the Make in India initiative, reducing dependency on imports and fostering economic growth. Vestige has become a thriving platform that provides livelihood opportunities for countless individuals, including students, homemakers, and retired professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vestige is a direct-selling company that enables manufacturers, distributors, partners, associates, and customers to connect directly, creating a strong and interconnected community. With over 300 products across 19 categories, Vestige has gained a reputation for its superior quality offerings. Customers appreciate the value and benefits of these products, while sellers value the comprehensive training and support provided by Vestige.

The success stories associated with Vestige are a testament to the transformative impact the company has had on people's lives. From experienced sellers who have achieved financial success to individuals who have found solace and support during challenging times, Vestige has become a beacon of hope and opportunity. The brand's core values of social responsibility and national contribution have resonated deeply with its stakeholders.

The remarkable achievements of Vestige have not gone unnoticed, as the company has received numerous prestigious awards. These accolades include the Great Place to Work Award, National Best Employer Brand 2021, Global 100 Awards, Global HR Excellence Awards, and the North India Best Employer Brand Award. These recognitions underscore Vestige's commitment to creating a positive work environment and its immense value to the country and its people.

The success of Vestige demonstrates that profit and social responsibility can go hand in hand, creating a win-win situation for all involved. Mr Sood's visionary leadership, combined with the dedicated efforts of the entire Vestige team, has been responsible for this success and recognition. Their relentless pursuit of entrepreneurship and commitment to creating value for the nation has helped the organization reach this juncture.

As India continues its journey towards self-reliance, more brands must follow in the footsteps of Vestige and prioritize social and national responsibility. With Vestige leading by example, we can hope for a future where more companies contribute to the "Make in India" mission, fostering economic growth and empowering individuals nationwide.

We thank Mr Sood for his vision and initiatives and wish him luck. You may follow Deepak Sood on Facebook via https://www.facebook.com/DsoodVestige?mibextid=LQQJ4d and on Instagram via https://instagram.com/deepaks2205?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ==