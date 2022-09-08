Deepak Thakur, Payal Gupta hit it right in Dr Reena Mehta's music video 'NAINA JADUGAR

No better way than to be featured in Dr Reena Mehta - Nakash Aziz's duet song Naina Jadugar that creates the true romance of lovers played by Deepak Thakur and Payal Gupta.

Here is Dr Reena Mehta - A Soulful Singer with melodious voice is back to mesmerise millions in her just launched music video NAINA JADUGAR. The duet is rendered by Dr Reena Mehta's and Nakash Aziz. The video was launched on 1st of September and released on ArtistAloud Channel on YouTube.

The scientist turned singer from Australia returns to captivate all love birds with her smooth, sweet voice that is well complemented with the dusky voice of Nakash Aziz. This combination represents the youth of today and their golden period of 'falling in love' at first sight.

Says Deepak Thakur with a sly grin, "Yes literally falling in love is what happens to my character who literally falls flat on the ground when he realises that the girl arranged for his marriage turns out to be the girl played by Payal Gupta."

"This music video will be lapped up not only by the present generation, as it will rekindle the nostalgia of elders who probably must have gone through the crazy situation of falling in love in their youth. Naina Jadugar reveals the happiness and excitement of falling in love at first sight, a most wonderful feeling and experience which is indescribable." mentioned Dr. Reena Mehta whose previous music video ‘Meri Ashiqui' remained a chartbuster for several months.

Payal Gupta is just mesmerized with Dr Reena Mehta, "Gosh, Reenaji's melodious voice adds the zest, colour, mischief and romance to my character. I wish that my original voice would have been as sweet as Dr Reena Mehta."

Naina Jadugar features the voices of singers Dr Reena Mehta & Nakash Aziz, music and lyrics by Umesh Mishra, directed by Pranshu Shrivastav and features Deepak Thakur and Payal Gupta.

A Ocean Music & Entertainment Production, composer of NAINA JADUGAR is Umesh Mishra , Mix Master by Gautam Chakrabortty, Programmed by Jaydeep Hora, Arrangement by Nikhil-Shantanu, Chorus - Nikhil Shantanu & Ronnie PS Video Director : Pranshu Shrivastav.

