Instagram star Deepit Bhatti, otherwise known as Wrst Kid, is a social media influencer, Entrepreneur, Musical Artist, Songwriter, Model, Football player and Sketch Artist who serves as the CEO & Founder of CANCLD, a media company, headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

There are many content creators these days who rely on other creators and copy & paste their way to social media stardom. But there are few who can create their own blueprint and can sustain it.

Deepit Bhatti is one of those few influencers. Apart from serving looks on Instagram, Deepit is handling the business side of things like no one. Facts show that there are currently no influencers in India, doing this level of research, gaining this level of online visibility and having this level of global brand dominance in fields like Deepit has. Whether it be social media, music or business, the social media sensation is showing no signs of stopping and is persistently building himself up.

Deepit's success on the Instagram platform in the year 2018, serves as the foundation of his future business plans as an influencer, musical artist and entrepreneur, such as being the CEO & Founder of his recently launched Clothing Brand SLCTVE.

Deepit probably had a lot of ups and downs in his journey to get to where he's at now. The internet personality turned entrepreneur and musician doesn't really like to talk much about his struggles but makes sure to convey his messages and thoughts aggressively through his music.

