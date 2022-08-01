Delhi Public School Sushant Lok " The Future Pioneers"

Nestled in the heart of Gurugram on a 5 acres campus, Delhi Public School Sushant Lok has stood the test of time.Since 2005, the students of Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok have delivered unparalleled results. 2022 was no different.

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results, the campus filled up with laughter and giggles. From Class X, RudraVedantVuppuluri scored an astounding 99.4%, closely followed by Swaecha Kapoor with 98.4%.

Class XII results were stellar too. Kirtana Singh Chadha made everyone proud by scoring 98%, followed by the wonder boy SarthakMaheswari standing at 97.8%.

Recently, 18 year old Sarthak From Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok made headlines for being the only one in Haryana to score full marks in JEE Mains. Sarthak previously excelled in not one but all prestigious national & international level examinations like RMO, NTSE, KVPY & SMTE. Grateful to his institution, Sarthak said, “My school & teachers were extremely supportive and had my back in all my endeavors.”

Since its inception, Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok with its extraordinary and innovative approach to education has laid a new foundation for learning.

DPS, Sushant Lok is a premiere co-educational day school, open from Pre-nursery to Grade XII. The school is led by a highly experienced Principal, Mr. Surender P. Sachdeva and supported by a team of over 200 passionate faculty members. The school is backed by stalwarts like Shri. N.K. Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, Shri. B.K Chaturvedi, Retd. IAS &Padmashree Awardee, Shri V.K. Shunglu, Chairman of the DPS Society and Padma Bhushan Awardee, Ms. ShobhanaBhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director of the Hindustan Times Group, and Ms. Meenakshi Singh, Pro-Vice Chairperson and Director of DPS, Sushant Lok, to name a few.

DPS, Sushant Lok was recently ranked No.18 in India, No.2 in Haryana & Gurugram at India School Merit Awards 2021-22. The school with its experiential and multidimensional teaching learning pedagogies is a perfect fit for the leaders of tomorrow. A testimony of this is the school’s X and XII CBSE result for the academic session 2021-22.

The school provides a time tested roadmap to guide students. The ‘Early Years Programme’ provides enriching experiences for holistic development of the pre-primary children. It involves all the domains of learning- Language acquisition, Socio-emotional development, Physical development, Cognitive learning, life skills, Creative and Aesthetic appreciation.

Primary education focuses on Bloom’s Taxonomy, MI Skills, Inquiry Based, Interdisciplinary and Experiential learning. The teacher then scaffolds learning and designs an Emergent Curriculum based on the child’s interests.

As the child grows through middle school and high school, these pedagogies translate into their educational pattern befittingly.

A bouquet of STEM and STEAM hands-on activities prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow.

Recently, More than 14 renowned international university representatives participated as exhibitors offering in-person University visits at the Global University Fair at DPS Sushant Lok.

On Site Internships at APL Logistics Vascor Automotive Pvt Ltd. Gurugram, and Internship at Pearl Academy give an extra edge to students.

DPS Sushant Lok plays a pivotal role in molding students into future leaders with cultural and emotional intelligence. Regardless of their age, these trailblazers make an indelible mark in school, society as they soar high to touch national and international boundaries.

The school focuses on holistic development. Students are taught not just to value marks but focus on their mental and physical health, art, culture and sport. DPS Sushant Lok aims to raise peaceful, constructive and positive future frontrunners. The school calendar of activities is a perfect symphony and balance of the right mix of scholastic and co-scholastic challenges for every learner.

‘It gives me immense pleasure to stand witness of the extraordinary feats our students have achieved. I believe in the 3 H – Honesty, Humility and Hard work. At DPS Sushant Lok, the mantra for learning is ‘DO IT TO LEARN IT’ and I ensure that the staff as well as students is ready to take up challenges as learning opportunities and look forward to the next challenge,” said the school Principal Mr. Surender P. Sachdeva.