Delphic Council of Maharashtra in association with Mumbai Educational Trust(MET) Celebrate 28 Years of the International Delphic Movement!

The International Delphic Art Wall that Unites project has come to Mumbai, with the Students of MET Institutes and MET Rishikul Vidyalaya expressing themselves on large canvas walls that will be conjoined with other such walls from schools around the world to form the world’s longest collaborative activity by children, for the world!

At the same time MET, a renowned educational institution with history of over 30 years, announces Delphic Clubs for arts and cultures for School and College Students to add value to their already strong cultural base!

The International Delphic Movement is the reviver of the Delphic Games for Arts & Cultures (also known as the Pythian Games) – the world’s most ancient and only-of-a-kind common floor for artistic and cultural engagements between people, cultures and Nations, with a 2600 year history from ancient Greece. They stood for celebrating the creative impulse of civilization, encouraging camaraderie and collaboration amongst people and fostering peace and harmony in the world and this is what we practice even today.

The International Delphic Council was founded in 1994 as a League of Nations by Mr. J. Christian B. Kirsch in Germany. Delphic Games is to Arts, what Olympic Games is to Sports. They are also called twin-sisters. With 73 member Nations and multiple Regional Councils, Delphic Clubs and affiliated arms and entities, the IDC has an International Presence, with its headquarters in Berlin, Germany.

The Delphic movement is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-political, non-religious, non-sectarian that works to foster peace and harmony through Artistic engagements and Cultural expressions. Delphic Ambassador’s have included the late Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela.

The Indian Delphic Council is a network of 30 member States, and Maharashtra aims to play a leading role in it.

7 large Delphic Games in 3 Continents have been held so far, with over 25000 artists competing from over a 100 nations! The Delphic Games in the modern times are hosted and managed by the International Delphic Council that is based in Berlin. It is a 73 Nation Network, India being one of the members since 2002 having participated in 3 International Delphic Games.

All artistic expressions have been divided into 6 Main Art Categories and multiple subcategories, viz. 1) Musical Arts and Sound, 2) Performing Arts and Acrobatics, 3) Language Arts and Rhetoric, 4) Visual Arts and Crafts, 5) Social Arts and Communication 6) Ecological Arts and Architecture.

Suresh Thomas, President Delphic Council of Maharashtra (DCM) said; “we are aiming to unite the rich Cultures and Arts of the great State of Maharashtra through the Delphic Movement with a presence across all districts”. We are looking forward to the National Delphic Games next year and will showcase Maharashtra in the best manner possible.

MET Trustee Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal expressed his happiness at the Delphic Idea that unites the world through the Arts. He said; “MET as an institution is based on the premise of values through our Culture and therefore Arts that express our Cultures. We find the Delphic Movement a valuable resource to give our students the global platforms they deserve.”

MET Trustee Mr. Samir Bhujbal said, “This is a good start, I am sure that MET and Delphic Council of Maharashtra together will go a long way, showcasing arts and cultural heritage of our state that makes us proud.”

Mrs Vishakha Bhujbal, Senior Management Representative -MET said, “Art and Culture are deeply connected with who we are. I am delighted that MET and Delphic Council of Maharashtra are partnering together to showcase various forms Maharashtra’s art and culture at the world forum.”

Ali Akbar Rizvi, Secretary General, DCM said; “Artists ranging from Musicians to Architects are welcome to the only common floor for arts in the world”

Abhijit Bhujbal, Treasurer, DCM said; “With the Delphic Art Wall that Unites Initiatives and the Delphic Clubs, we are surely imparting good values based on the Delphic Spirit of cocreation and mutual respect for each other”.

The Celebration will be inaugurated by Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, former Deputy Chief Minister - Maharashtra, and Chairman - Mumbai Educational Trust, by painting on a canvas!

The celebrations will be attended by Shri. Ramesh Prasanna, Secretary General of the International Delphic Council.

Children will display their talents through Crafts, Music, Dance and Painting and various other performing arts.

Established in 1989, with a mission to redefine the system of education, Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) is a professionally managed, multi-disciplinary and multi-faceted oasis of knowledge. Its premiere educational institutes conduct university accredited and autonomous courses. The grant of the ISO 9001:2015 certification is an acknowledgement of the institution's capability to deliver professional education that meets the highest standards of professionalism worldwide. All this, to help young professionals face the challenges of life. And make their mark in the corporate world. MET also has two more campuses located in Nashik. MET offers many UG and PG courses in Management, Mass Media, Insurance, Pharmacy, Engineering, Polytechnic, Global Degrees, Animation, IT besides a Cambridge International School.