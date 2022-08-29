Demand for fiber based services and fiber optic equipment set to double in next 5 years: Anurag Saxena, MD, Star Group

Question 1- What is the mission and vision of the company?

Star Group is a technology leader in the field of optical fiber communications, redefining the fiber optics testing business in India and globally since its inception in 1997.

The company is fully focused on its customers, their needs and helping out with the challenges facing them. Our vision is to have 100% satisfied customers, and we will do our best to achieve it.

We carry out our mission through each and every one of our employees, through our diversity and inclusion initiatives, and by implementing environmentally responsible business practices.

Question 2-What are the main products of the company?

The company produces high-quality “Star-FFS” range fibre optics splicing machines and has redefined OFC testing with a “Fibershot” range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR) and tools. Our products provide buyers with advanced technologies and are backed by uncompromising reliability and support services.

Our splicing and OFC testing products are designed to perform and engineered to last long. We provide next-generation smart engineering solutions for our industry, considering future needs and adding advantages to the businesses of our buyers.

The growing popularity and demand for Star &Fibershotfiber optics testing products around the globe is a testimonial of the hard work that we have put in to satisfy & create exceptional product value for our customers around the world.

Question 3- What are the products that the company is planning to launch in the near future?

The company would produce new, fast, cost-effective and next-gen versions of fusion splicers & OTDR with the trending market needs and features.

Question 4- What are the future investment plans of the company?

The company is looking to invest in the development of advanced and reliable products to cater for the Indian Telecom and IT sector. International expansion across Africa, the Middle East and China are also one of the prime focuses of the company.

Question 6- How has been the growth of the company over the years?

The company has seen multi-fold growth within a time span of 10 years. We are now a leading MNC in our field of business, and we are continuously reinforcing positive behaviour in our work culture. In financial terms, the turnover of the company has crossed Rs. 35 crore mark this financial year, and we expect to grow leaps and bounds in the years to come.

Question 7- What are your expectations from India as a business market?

India is the second most populated country in the world after China. A country this big with so many people needs vast internet coverage. I think the demand and growth for fibre-based services and fiber optic equipment are going to double or even more than that in the next five years. There are multiple ongoing projects, including the ongoing 5GNetwork, BharatNet Broadband, NOFN and state governments’ CCTV/WiFi etc.

Keeping this in mind, I believe it is certain that the demand for the internet and faster communication network would increase as there are still many areas in India that have minimum access to technology.

This would also generate a lot of employment opportunities in the country as there are a lot of new job-oriented telecom and OFC courses being introduced in schools and colleges.

The Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also taking digitization very seriously and pushing all avenues to perform and achieve technological advancements. Therefore, I see a good future for the next many years for our trade in the Indian market.

Question 8- How is optical fiber cable (OFC)helping India in its 5G journey?

Optical Fiber cable is a fundamental and structural part of both mobile and fixed networks. For 5G to grow and flourish in the country, wireless carriers need to take advantage of high-capacity fiber networks.

OFC can help 5G eliminate technological hang-ups for the devices and people connected to the network, making the adaption of new technology and inventions easier and more comprehensible for the average person.

Additionally, fiber will also benefit users. It will help bring more internet service providers into the market and allow smaller players to provide competitive offerings, hopefully driving down consumer costs.

Question 9- How is Robotic Process Automation (RPA) helping transform the telecom industry?

Fuelled by IoT and 5G technology, the telecom industry has now started to adopt RPA to become more efficient and provide a better customer experience. The telecom sector continues to grow across the world as more people join the network, and internet access penetrates the remotest corners.

RPA, coupled with Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, can help telecom operators identify problems, compile a report and share possible solutions with the on-ground technicians in real-time. Thus, solving any problem on a real-time basis and maintaining the quality of the network. RPA can help network operators with faster customer onboarding/offboarding, solve backend tasks, increase the revenue per user, deploy faster & accurate solutions, and decrease the workload on backend professionals, among others.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal