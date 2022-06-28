Breaking News
Kurla building collapse: At least 14 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Home > Brand Media News > Designer Anjali Phougat and Bollywood Actor Ashmit Patel express their gratitude and congratulate Sadhguru on the journeys 100th day of the Save Soil campaign

Designer Anjali Phougat and Bollywood Actor Ashmit Patel express their gratitude and congratulate Sadhguru on the journey's 100th day of the "Save Soil" campaign

Updated on: 28 June,2022 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Designer Anjali Phougat and Bollywood Actor Ashmit Patel express their gratitude and congratulate Sadhguru on the journey's 100th day of the

Designer Anjali Phougat with Ashmit Patel


Many Bollywood, political, and lifestyle celebrities have backed the Save Soil movement started by Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru. Additionally, USA-based designer Anjali Phougat and Bollywood Actor Ashmit Patel express their gratitude and congratulations to Sadhguru on the 100th day of the "Save Soil" campaign's journey.

 




Sadhguru launched the "Save Soil Movement" in March of this year to raise awareness about declining soil health. He set off on a 100-day motorcycle trip that took him through 27 nations.


 

Actor Ashmit Patel joined the "Save Soil Movement" by supporting Anjali Phougat's Designer Dream Collection Save Soil awareness fashion event in April 2022 in USA, Ohio. It was one of the most social and opulent events organized by DDC.

 

Recognizing the public's support for Sadhguru's "Save Soil" campaign was an exhilarating experience for Designer Anjali Phougat and Bollywood Actor Ashmit Patel.

 

They were praised at the fashion show for their unique approach to raising awareness of the 'Save Soil Campaign.

 

Celebrity fashion designer Anjali Phougat supported Sadhguru's environmental project and was even featured on a billboard in Times Square to appreciate her effort.

 

Designer Anjali Phougat has been actively promoting The Save Soil movement started by Sadhguru.

 

https://instagram.com/anjali_phougat6?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK