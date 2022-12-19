Designer Kaveri Lalchand launched Store in Mumbai Kala Ghoda

Ebullient personality and Lakmé Fashion Week Designer, Kaveri Lalchand, has opened the doors to a new sartorial experience in Mumbai. A new store that is nestled in the historic avenue of Kala Ghoda- the premier fashion hub of the city that’s also the home to many fashion luminaries in the industry.

On the outside, in keeping with the historic atmosphere of the location, the store’s facade was recreated in a decadent art deco aesthetic- a style that gained notoriety from Europe in the 1920s and 30s. From your first step at the threshold and with a glance into the store, you are whisked away into the world of an enchanted garden- walls donning hand-painted blooms reflective of the sublime handiwork of Kaveri’s garments, an exquisite art installation housed within the store that is handcrafted and embroidered; speaks of the designer’s love for art and fashion.

Not only does this space serve as the portal into the glorious world of linen, but alsoimage.gif offers momentary respite from the hustle and bustle of the city with a cosy space while comforting you with a choice of peppermint tea, masala chai or cappuccino- a tasteful prelude for what’s to come.

The splendor of the store truly comes to life with the resplendent range of linen wear: handcrafted to perfection, satiating your sartorial desires all year round, empowering and delighting you in myriad ways while draping on your skin with undulating grace. Her new label, Couture by Kaveri is a testament to artistry, craftsmanship and attention to detail; a poetic interpretation of linen into celebratory wear interspersed with divine blends of silk, organza and metallic threads; hand-embroidered and hand-printed in Kaveri’s signature style.

The journey further continues into the realm of festive and every day wear in fine linen for children with Baby K- an adorable range for your little ones boasting soft hues with designs that you know and love from the house of Kaveri. All this and more, enveloped in a store that embodies feminine grace, love for life, nature and linen.

Kaveri’s new store at: Shop 19, Birla Mansion, 134, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Store timings: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Web- https://bykaveri.com/