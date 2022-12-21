Designer Nupur Kanoi Collections Take Centre Stage!

Fluid cuts and intricate detailing is what comes to mind when you think of designer Nupur Kanoi. Flattering silhouettes coupled with her uniquely engineered style statement, make her designs quite distinctive on and off the runway.

Known for her modern take on the use of shibori and traditional bandhini in Resort wear and Demi Couture, Nupur has become a name to reckon within the fashion industry.

Her latest collection SHEESHA reflects her relentless love for African and Indian tribal crafts with Folk Art reimagined. A festive take on beadwork and mirror work, with a graphic undertone. The peacock print used in her collection, is a reengineered traditional kalamkari design treated geometrically with reflective sequin and shine. Her silhouettes are India Modern, playful, detailed and effortless at the same time.

Colours are primary with tea soaked overtones. Coconut, Jade and Dusty Rose come together almost awkwardly with colours straight from the desert, in this 1920s meets Neo-Nomad narrative.

Her clothing translates a flow of movement and is ideal for a woman who understands the beauty of handmade processes be it embroidery, dye techniques or effortless drapes that compliment all body types. They may appear to be brave at first but The Nupur Kanoi woman likes to dabble with these aspects and create her own identity yet being somehow rooted in tradition much like the designer herself. Ask Nupur on her design sensibilities and inspiration and she'll tell you all about her travels! Each collection is inspired from nature, cultures, off beat places, vibrant cities and experiences collected over time. Nupur has showcased her designs around the world. Her work is multi-dimensional and highly detailed for which she has won many accolades.

"Experimentation is the core of creativity for me. I love to play with colours, silhouettes and embroideries from across the globe, with a rooted sense of design and a modern aesthetic, says Nupur Kanoi, "nature, landscapes and my travels come through while creating my garments." There is a strong presence of androgyny in her clothes, which seems to be a manifestation of the badass punk vibe in her own personal style, with a touch of fluidity & femininity.

Her Resortwear 2023 collection, UKIYO which has recently been launched is a breath of fresh air. UKIYO is a Japanese term used to describe the urban lifestyle and culture, especially the pleasure seeking aspects. It's about living in the moment, detached from the troubles of life.

The collection is an imagery of global street style. The prints are brightly colored, blown up orchids, a symbol of virility & sexuality in japan, interestingly paired with jailor stripes and animal print.

For this line, Nupur has transformed all her iconic styles that include Maxi Dresses, Wrap dresses, Kaftans., Coord pant sets and draped jacket sets to a chaotic calm of a riot. The collection is an ode to the 70's, a time of cultural change coupled with atomised individualism. The rise of freedom of person and expression. An explosion in fashion.

This is designer Nupur Kanoi's ability to transition from season to season and create garments that are memorable and intrinsically crafted with attention to detail.

Visit Pernia's Pop up Studio, Aza to get a glimpse into this designer's world and collections.