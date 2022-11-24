Detailed Travel Guide to Manali

Nestled in the mighty Himalayas, Manali is one of India's most popular hill stations.

Blessed with spectacular valleys, lush green forests, gushing rivers, rolling meadows, and picturesque sceneries, Manali is an excellent place for all to spend a rejuvenating vacation. With many exciting places to visit near Manali and things to do, you will surely love visiting this town.

If you have been planning a vacation to Manali, the following travel guide will help come in handy.

What is the best time to visit Manali?

If you want to experience extreme winters, you can visit Manali between September and February. During this time, the temperature can drop to -4 degrees or below, and you will find plenty of snow all around. It is also the best time to go skiing here. Make sure that you carry enough woollen clothes to keep yourself warm.

The best time to visit Manali is during the summer, between March and June. The weather is pleasant, and the temperature usually ranges between 10-25 degrees Celsius, giving you the perfect condition for exploring the outdoors and indulging in activities like rafting, trekking, and paragliding.

What are the best places to see in Manali?

1. Solang Valley

If you must pick one place in Manali that you cannot miss seeing, it has to be Solan valley. It is best to drive down from Manali; along the way, you will come across picturesque scenery. Once there, you must try the local street food while enjoying the beauty surrounding you.

2. Rohtang Pass

One of the most popular places in Manali, Rohtang Pass, receives about 25 lakh visitors annually. During winter, the place is covered in snow and remains closed from October to May. So, if Rohtang pass is on your must-visit list, plan your trip accordingly.

3. Manu Temple

Even if you are not spiritually inclined, it is one of the best places to visit in Manali. The temple holds great significance for the locals and is one of the most important places of worship. According to legends, the great saint, Manu, saved the holy Vedas and the seven sages from the flood here. The temple is also known for its unparalleled tranquil environment, and many people who visit here say they felt mentally and spiritually rejuvenated.

4. Naggar Castle

Located in Naggar town, amid lush green hills, the castle is a magnificent historical edifice. Once the official residence of Raja Sidh Sing of Kullu, the castle boasts unique European and Himalayan architecture. While the castle is magnificent and picture-perfect from the outside, its interiors are even more stunning, replete with intricate wood and stone works, fireplaces, paintings, and regal-looking staircases.

What are the best things to do in Manali?

1. River Rafting

While in Manali, you must experience river rafting. It will be one of the best experiences of your life. Even if you have done it before, there is something about doing it in Manali as you sail past the beautiful forests over River Beas. The Grade II and Grade III rapids would give you the thrills you have never experienced.

2. Zorbing

If you are looking for some exciting things to do in Manali, you can go Zorbing. It is a one-of-a-kind adventure sport where you slide into a giant transparent Zorb ball, which is then rolled down a mountain slope.

3. Skiing

You cannot and should not miss skiing when you are in Manali. It is great fun to make your way down the slope as you slide down the snow with your skiing gear. For some more adventure and adrenaline-pumping action, you can try yak-skiing or heli-skiing.

Must-try foods in Manali

1. Khatta

A popular local dish in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Manali, Khatta is made from pumpkin, dry mango powder and is deep-fried. The sweet-sour dish is best enjoyed with rice, and you can enjoy its authentic flavours only in Manali.

2. Aktori

If you have a sweet tooth, you must try Aktori. It is a type of cake that the locals in Manali prepare during festivals and special occasions. Made from buckwheat, it is one of the most traditional Himachal Pradesh dishes.

The texture of Aktori is very similar to pancakes, and you can relish this delicious dish with toppings of raw honey.

3. Tudkiya Bhath

Like the rest of India, rice is a staple in Himachal Pradesh cuisine, and Tudkiya Bhath is one of the best rice preparations from Manali. It is a rice dish made with lentils and an array of grounded spices. Much like the Pulao, you can enjoy this rice preparation by itself or with a side of raita. Every mouthful of this dish is full of flavours and leaves you wanting for more.

4. Bhey

Bhey is another famous Himachali dish from Manali. It is made by boiling lotus stems and stir-frying them with spices and gram flour. It has a crispy texture and can be enjoyed as a snack with a cup of piping hot tea.

5. Chha Gosht

A popular non-vegetarian Pahari dish from Manali, Chha Gosht is a delight to eat. It is made by marinating the goat/lamb meat in a thick yoghurt marinade mixed with spices and gram flour. The dish is usually prepared on special occasions and served to guests, and it tastes delicious when eaten with hot rice.

Where to stay in Manali?

Being a popular tourist place, Manali has many stay options. But, if you desire premium accommodation, where you get to enjoy many activities and get world-class services, you can book your stay at the Club Mahindra White Meadows or Club Mahindra Snow Peaks.

Both resorts in Manali offer stunning views of the surroundings and spoil you with warm hospitality, fine dining, and signature experiences.

So, there you go, you have a detailed travel guide to Manali. Plan a holiday in this beautiful town in the mountains and have a great time with your family.