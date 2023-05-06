"Determination is the key to success", proven by Reshant Ghosh

Reshant has really worked wonders for his company. Anondita Healthcare: an established name for India's growing manufacturing industry of condoms and surgical gloves has successfully captured a huge market share in India.

Reshant Ghosh is the young, energetic and determined owner of Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Pvt. Ltd. Reshant is building a name for himself in the healthcare industry. Reshant is just a 26 years old entrepreneur, known as the Director of Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Pvt. Ltd. His organization is a reputed firm that manufactures condoms, gloves, and pregnancy test kits. This well-known business is now being operated by the younger generation, and they are achieving numerous rewards and success for their determination and dedication.

Reshant has really worked wonders for his company. Anondita Healthcare: an established name for India's growing manufacturing industry of condoms and surgical gloves has successfully captured a huge market share in India. Mr. Reshant Ghosh as Director of Anondita Healthcare wants when people say COBRA, they should mean range of healthcare products. Soon, the name COBRA will be synonymous with "healthcare" in the country. Anondita Healthcare manufactures condoms in a variety of exotic flavours like Blueberry, Ice mint, Jamun, Kacha Aam, Orange, Strawberry, Mint, Chocolate, Butterscotch, Coffee, Bubblegum Banana, and Paan.

Reshant has put many efforts for this company. A great achiever and a 'man of action' in the healthcare industry. Reshant has also been energetically involved in the marketing areas as well as in the promotional area of the products which therefore increases the profitability of the company. An entrepreneur with a courageous and determined mind, Reshant believes in giving the most to the society. Reshant also claimed that condoms that are produced by Anondita Healthcare are 100% electronically tested and exhibit attractive designs and pictures. Export-quality packing material is one of the other specialties of Anondita Healthcare's products.

Reshant says, "We've set up a new manufacturing plant in Mathura where unemployment is sky-high. We want to help young minds by giving them an opportunity and helping them to find a way to support their families. Iam proud to say that even during the pandemic, my entire manpower (at Anondita Healthcare) worked day and night keeping their health and family at risk, just to help and give their bit to the nation. We proudly contribute and support the Make in India programme." Reshant Ghosh has a dream to take Anondita Healthcare to all indian homes and make "Cobra" a household name, and we are sure that he will definitely soar high because he is an unstoppable and diligent entrepreneur. He is truly an inspiration for many.

