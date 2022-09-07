Devotees seek blessings from Lal Bagh King, the God of vows, at Netaji Subhash Place

For the last several years, A grand program of the "King of Lal Bagh," the "god of vows," is celebrated with great devotion and joy in Netaji Subhash Place of Delhi.

This is the first time we will see mass celebrations after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The devotees are all geared up to welcome their God of vows with new energy and immense devotion.This mega festivities preparations are in full swing with the grand air-conditioned court of "the king of Lal Bagh" in Netaji Subhash Place.

Naresh Goyal, president of Lal Bagh Raja, said that this time the grand statue and makeup of the king of Lal Bagh, the God of vows, has been done by well-known sculptors from Mumbai.

He quoted, "We have kept the entire pandal air-conditioned so that all the devotees coming can sit comfortably and enjoy the programs as well as have a good darshan of Ganapati God."

Naresh Goyal said that attractive swings and festive delicacies had been arranged at the venue for people to enjoy this grand festival.

He mentioned many renowned artists would perform at this festival from August 31 to September 9, and other cultural programs will also be the highlight of this grand celebration.

