Dhadak Kamgar Union's Founder Abhijeet Rane honoured with the ET Change Maker award

A rising star in Marathi journalism, AbhijeetRane, who uses the power of the pen to solve the problems of blue-collar workers, has been honoured with the prestigious ET Change Maker award.

A changemaker cares about people and is motivated by the desire to make the world a better place. Abhijeet Rane is a pioneer in grievance redressal for working-class people who perform manual labour. He has always strived to solve the problems these helpless labourers face, also called blue-collar workers.

Abhijeet Rane was born on 8th November 1982 in Mumbai. His father Mr. Ashok Rane, worked as a banker, and his mother Mrs. Angha Rane, served as a government official.

Abhijeet Rane founded DhadakKamgar Union, representing 7 lakh blue-collar workers, at 300 reputable enterprises. He now serves as General Secretary of DhadakKamgar Union, known in the corporate world for nonviolent, peaceful, constructive activities. He talks with employers and management, gaining their trust and encouraging them to make their best efforts to benefit not only permanent but also casual and contract labourers. A noteworthy feature of the Dhadak Kamgar Union is that it's not associated with any other umbrella trade union body nor influenced by any political party. The union is recognized by most government, semi-government, corporate groups and private sector businesses as a trustworthy, rational and ethical trade union.

Abhijeet Rane is a warrior and achiever with a difference who is not associated with any particular political party. However, he enjoys widespread support and respect among most party leaders, ministers, people's representatives, IAS & IPS bureaucrats, and administrative staff members. Thanks to his outstanding leadership, DhadakKamgar Union has tremendous goodwill and support in labour-related government infrastructure.

Apart from DhadakKamgar Union, Abhijeet Rane has pioneered significant social projects such as AbhijeetRane Youth Fund and The Great Maratha Educational Trust.

He is not just a powerful and popular union leader but also a successful businessman, media network performer and social, educational, and cultural sports activist. Abhijeet Rane is also the Group Editor of several publications, including Daily Mumbai Mitra, Daily Vrutt Mitra, and the Vast Media Group. Through these publications, he tries to solve the problems of the poor and downtrodden people who face injustice.

Abhijeet Rane received the ET Change Maker award on July 20, 2022, at Hotel Novotel Mumbai at Juhu Beach during a glittering event where legendary Bollywood singer, Kumar Sanu, was the Chief Guest. Megha Shrey, an NGO that works towards a brighter future for women and the underprivileged, presented the award co-powered by Economic Times Ascent and Navbharat Times.

This is not the first time that AbhijeetRane has been recognized for his laudable support for the downtrodden. He was earlier honoured by a leading PR agency, Times Applaud, as a Covid-19 warrior for his remarkable support to workers in the Film and TV industry through Dhadak All Film KamgarSangathana. He was also lauded for his dedication and support for medical fraternity workers through Dhadak Hospital Kamgar Union. Abhijeet Rane has also been making solid efforts to solve the problems autorickshaws and taxi drivers face.

We wish AbhijeetRane the best in all his future endeavours. We hope he continues to help the underprivileged live better and happier lives.