Dhir & Dhir Associates Launches 3rd Edition of Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG

Dhir & Dhir Associates has exemplified their commitment to ESG by establishing India's first dedicated ESG Practice Desk during Covid times. Their unwavering dedication is showcased through a diverse range of ESG initiatives, thoughtfully crafted to involve and engage stakeholders across India & globally.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, India’s leading full-service law firm, is organizing the highly anticipated 3rd Edition of India's ground-breaking Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG. As part of the Legal Marathon, an exceptional 24-hour Research Lab was meticulously designed to explore the realms of ESG (Environment, Social & Governance). The event's captivating journey would unfold on 2nd June, 2023 commencing with a grand inaugural ceremony, graced by revered industry experts and passionate environmentalists. After an enriching and impactful experience of events from 2nd June 2023, the marathon would reach its triumphant conclusion on 6th June, 2023, celebrating the World Environment Day. This is a registered event with UNEP’s World Environment Day celebrations.

Poonam Bisht, CEO, Dhir & Dhir Associates said, “This ESG Research Lab is part of the Youth Initiative of the Firm towards capacity building amongst law students in the emerging area of ESG. The Planet & its people should be the priority for the young lawyers to create a promising future!”

In an awe-inspiring display of enthusiasm, this year's event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 850 registrations pouring in from more than 80 esteemed law colleges in India & abroad. From this impressive pool, a select group of 100 students emerged as the chosen participants for the exhilarating 24-Hour Virtual Marathon. Among them, 30 exceptional individuals would earn well-deserved recognition for their outstanding research submissions during the marathon. The top 30 winners would secure internships in ESG Practice for three months with the firm and partnering organisations on this youth initiative. The event would focus on UNEP’s #BeatThePlastic as their central theme and would indulge in discussions around true, effective and robust solutions for ecosystem restoration.

The grand inaugural ceremony would be graced by an esteemed gathering of notable personalities, each bringing their expertise and passion to the stage. Amit Jain, the CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group would be the Chief Guest of the event. Monu Jain, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, Vijay Kalra, the VP Legal of HT Media, Aneel Gambhir, the CFO of DTDC, and Saket Sah, the Head Investor Relation & ESG Reporting of RPSG Group would bring industry insights on ESG & this UNEP Decade of Ecosystem Restoration.

Adding to the significance of the event, Alok Dhir, the Founder & Managing Partner of Dhir & Dhir Associates, would deliver a welcome address, sharing profound insights and highlighting the importance of the occasion. Guiding the proceedings with finesse and expertise, Sonal Verma, Partner – ESG & Global Leader (Markets & Strategy), Dhir & Dhir Associates, would be moderating the discussion to ensure a dynamic and engaging ceremony.

“As individuals, we have a crucial role to play in combating climate change and plastic pollution. The way forward starts with making conscious choices and adopting sustainable practices in our daily lives. We can reduce our carbon footprint by conserving energy, using public transportation or carpooling, and embracing renewable energy sources. By practicing mindful consumption, we can minimize the use of single-use plastics and opt for eco-friendly alternatives. Educating ourselves about climate change and plastic pollution empowers us to make informed decisions and becoming instruments for change.” said Alok Dhir, Founder & Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates as a prelude to the start of events for celebrating the World Environment Day 2023.

The ceremony would serve as a captivating prelude, laying the foundation and roadmap for the upcoming 24-hour Research Lab. This immersive experience would encompass a diverse range of research activities, including Case Laws Indexing, UN SDGs - Best Practices, Company review and Article writing. Spearheading this remarkable endeavour would be Sonal Verma, Partner - ESG Advisory at Dhir & Dhir Associates, who would provide invaluable guidance and mentorship throughout the marathon. Supported by a dedicated team, their collective expertise would ensure a stimulating and rewarding research journey for all participants.