Dhir & Dhir Associates Successfully Convenes the 24 Hour ESG Research Lab, 2023

The virtual marathon featured keynote speeches and panel discussions around various ESG dimensions, including environmental conservation, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, a leading law firm committed to promoting sustainability and responsible business practices, successfully hosted The 3rd Edition of A 24-Hour Research Lab, which garnered tremendous attention from the legal community. With over 850 registrations received from more than 80 esteemed law colleges across the country, the virtual marathon served as a platform to foster meaningful discussions and raise awareness about the importance of ESG in today's business landscape.

The virtual marathon was a culmination of legal professionals and academia passionate about driving positive change and shaping a sustainable future. Dhir & Dhir Associates aimed to create an inclusive dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative problem-solving space.

The overwhelming response reflects the growing interest and commitment among the legal fraternity to incorporate ESG considerations into their practice. Participants had the opportunity to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, and experienced practitioners, gaining invaluable insights into the legal aspects of ESG compliance, reporting, and impact assessment.

"By creating platforms and opportunities for young individuals to participate actively, we foster a sense of responsibility, ownership, and empowerment," said Alok Dhir, Managing Partner at Dhir & Dhir Associates. "This research lab serves as a platform for the youth to connect with industry leaders, experts, and like-minded peers who share their passion for sustainability."

Chief Guest Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group emphasized the significance of taking small, impactful steps towards leading a sustainable life. During his keynote address, Mr. Jain highlighted the grave consequences of plastic pollution, emphasizing its immense threat to marine life, ecosystems, and human health. He underscored the urgent need to revamp our consumption patterns and reduce plastic waste generation.

The panel discussion commenced with Monu Jain, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, providing an insightful perspective on the meaning of ESG and the rising trend it has gained in the investor market. Aneel Gambhir, the esteemed CFO of DTDC, emphasized the significance of integrating ESG aspects into business strategies, highlighting its broader scope beyond traditional corporate social responsibility (CSR). Sachin Kalra, the VP Legal of HT Media, contributed to the discussion by emphasizing the need to expand the applicability of BRSR (Business Responsibility Sustainability Report). Saket Sah, the Head of Investor Relations & ESG Reporting at RPSG Group, delved into the crucial topic of corporate disclosures on ESG and the influential role that global proxy advisory firms play. Finally, Zameer Nathani, the Group General Counsel for CarDekho Group, concluded the discussion by shedding light on the transformative impact of ESG initiatives and emphasizing on the paramount importance of ESG compliance.

The Panel discussion was followed by a special message from Ms. Vimla Bahuguna, a key figure in the Chipko Movement that was aimed at raising awareness about sustainable forestry practices and the role of women in environment conservation.

The second day of the virtual marathon marked a significant milestone with the induction ceremony, where participants were formally welcomed and oriented towards their tasks, responsibilities, and guidelines for the duration of the virtual marathon. This ceremony was a crucial introduction, ensuring participants were well-prepared and equipped to make the most of their experience. The main virtual marathon unfolded over the third and fourth days, immersing participants in a riveting and interactive experience.

During the virtual marathon, participants were given distinct tasks encompassing various aspects of sustainability and environmental consciousness. These tasks included UNSDG Mapping, which involved identifying and aligning actions with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Case Indexing, which entailed analyzing and categorizing relevant case studies, and Company Reviews, where participants assessed different companies' ESG practices.

From the array of submissions, thirty exceptional candidates emerged as the winners. These individuals garnered recognition for their exceptional work and were rewarded with an invaluable opportunity: internships with Dhir & Dhir Associates. These internships are designed to provide the winners with hands-on experience and the chance to refine their skills under professional guidance. The internships are a recognition of their achievements and an avenue for these talented individuals to apply their acquired knowledge in real-world scenarios.

During their internships, these winners will receive comprehensive training, enabling them to develop their expertise further. This hands-on experience will empower them to bridge the theoretical knowledge and practical application gap. By actively contributing to projects and tasks within their field, they will enhance their capabilities and make meaningful contributions to their chosen area of focus. This unique opportunity thus represents a significant stepping stone for these individuals as they continue to grow as professionals in their respective fields.

Following the conclusion of the ESG lab, the virtual marathon culminated in a memorable closing ceremony. This ceremonial gathering served as a platform to celebrate the participants' accomplishments, recognize outstanding contributions, and acknowledge the collective effort that went into making the virtual marathon a resounding success. Distinguished speaker Mr. Anmol Sovit, Chair Y20 India, graced the occasion, delivering an inspiring speech and offering valuable insights to inspire and motivate the participants as they embarked on their future endeavours.

A notable component of the virtual marathon was the emphasis on raising awareness about plastic pollution, in line with the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) theme for World Environment Day: #BeatPlasticPollution. In this regard, each participant was required to write an article addressing this theme. This directive encouraged participants to think critically about the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on the environment and propose practical solutions to mitigate it.

Through future initiatives, Dhir & Dhir Associates intends to promote ESG awareness and legal expertise. By cultivating a strong network of environmentally and socially conscious legal professionals, the firm aims to contribute towards building a sustainable and equitable society.