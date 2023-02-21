Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Dhrriti Saharan launches her Music Label SOUL TUNES inaugurated by Vidya Malavade in Juhu Mumbai

Dhrriti Saharan launches her Music Label SOUL TUNES inaugurated by Vidya Malavade in Juhu, Mumbai

Updated on: 23 February,2023 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Singer Composer Dhrriti Saharan launched her Music Label SOUL TUNES amidst the who’s who of the Music and Film Industry at True Tramm Trunk, Mumbai.

Dhrriti Saharan launches her Music Label SOUL TUNES inaugurated by Vidya Malavade in Juhu, Mumbai


Chak De India and Mismatched fame Vidya Malavade and Netflix series Sacred Games fame Saurabh Sachdeva unveiled the posters of Soul Tunes ‘s upcoming songs BAATEIN featuring Navika Kotia and Tanmay Pareek and I MISS YOU featuring Dhrriti herself.


Vidya expressed her pride in Dhrriti’s new journey as an entrepreneur with SOUL TUNES. She said ‘Dhrriti has set an example for us women that we can Act, Sing, Perform and also run a business like a boss. Girl Power at its Best.’




Dhrriti Saharan called Soul Tunes A Music Label by an Artist for Artists, a beautiful creative platform for herself and independent singers and musicians like her.

She also announced the Soul Tunes Bhakti division, as India is an extremely culture rich country and devotion is the very basis of our lives.

The event was supported by Acharya Parag Awasthi and Zighrana Perfumes By Swapnil Pathak.

This successful launch saw singers like Pratibha Singh Baghel, Shweta Pandit, Prajakta Shukre in attendance along with actor Rajev Paul, Simple Kaul and many others. Lyricist Irfan Siddiqui, Socialite Diptii , Fitness Guru Dr. Mickey Mehta, Dr. Shhyam Singhania , Manoj Kumar Jha were also present to support Dhrriti in the Soul Tunes Journey of hers.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK