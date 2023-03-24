Dhruv Joshi : A journey from BTech to Weddings by Dhruv and Deeyin Retail

“Find joy in your work, and your life will be a vacation.”, says Dhruv Joshi, founder of Weddings by Dhruv, DeeYin Retail and DeeYin Corporation.

Wedding photography in Delhi is an art form that helps couples to save precious moments from their special day. Dhruv Joshi founder Weddings by Dhruv, a professional photographer in Delhi, knows the importance of capturing the passion and excitement that couples feel on their wedding day. Dhruv Joshi specialises in producing timeless, stunning images that will be praised through generations.

Dhruv Joshi attained his BTech in computer science but quickly found that his true passions were photography and e-commerce retail. He began his career in photography with minor photography work in his college days and gradually expanded his presence across multiple platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Google. You can find his stunning work in the link below.

From photography, Dhruv Joshi ventured in another company called Deeyin Retail. What started with selling on small platforms like OLX, friends and family eventually shifted to a full scale retail business of selling across various platforms like Diwali Lights, printed tshirts and books.The store can be acessed through Deeyin Retail website, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce marketplaces.

When it comes to photography in Delhi, Dhruv Joshi’s name is the first one which comes to mind. The excellent thing about Dhruv Joshi is that he is not like others who speak more and do little effort. His art communicates more than his words. Its always great to see young talent like Dhruv Joshi under 25 building brands like Weddings by Dhurv and Deeyin Retail as an entrepreneur with pride. Today he is working with best names around the India and acheiveing benchmark shots in photography and ranking with the best across various e commerce platforms.

In photography, your knowledge about the psychology of a person is everything. Dhruv Joshi believes that you must keep up with the technical digital need; you must constantly be one step ahead of the next person or you will never prosper in this profession. Photography appears to be simple, but it is not; it is the most difficult task because there are so many expectations placed on you, and Dhruv Joshi believes it is impossible to meet everyone's expectations with one method; instead, Dhruv adapts his approach based on the customer.