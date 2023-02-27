Dhruv Lather, A Talented Director To Watch Out For Takes On New Directorial Role

Dhruv Lather's journey in the world of filmmaking is going from strength to strength.

Dhruv, a certified Director of Photography, received formal training from the prestigious Vancouver Film School in British Columbia, Canada, whose alumni includes renowned directors such as Neill Blomkamp (District 9) and Kevin Smith (Clerks).

With extensive experience in film production and has shot dozens of music videos and commercials, Dhruv has also worked on several international documentaries and independent films. His latest venture as a writer/director is the murder mystery movie "MAARRICH" released in December 2022, which has generated significant buzz in the industry due to its intriguing plot and talented cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, and Anita Hassanandani.

Now, Dhruv has taken on another exciting project, as the director of the upcoming film "Operation AMG." Produced by Sunil Joshi and Nitu Joshi, the movie promises to be an action-packed thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Speaking about the project, Dhruv said, "I am excited to be a part of 'Operation AMG' and am looking forward to bringing this thrilling story to life on the big screen. The script is gripping, and the action sequences will leave audiences thrilled. It's an honor to work with such a talented team and be a part of this project."

With his impressive credentials, talent, and passion for filmmaking, Dhruv Lather is set to make his mark in the industry and become one of the most sought-after directors of our time. His latest project "Operation AMG" is one to watch out for and promises to be an exciting addition to the Indian film industry. He is also working on a series for a big platform and an action film which will be officially announced soon.