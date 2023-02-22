Diabetes ( A Curse or Bliss )

Dr. Jaydeep Shinde, Consultant Diabetologist practising tirelessly since last 14 yrs at Thane, Mulund & Bhandup

Dr Jaydeep Shinde

Dr. Jaydeep Shinde, Consultant Diabetologist practising tirelessly since last 14 yrs at Thane, Mulund & Bhandup but sees patients all around the Globe. In last 14 years he has spoken at various private organisations & trusts to create awareness about Diabetes & it's complications & ways to prevent it.

He has been a Professor at College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) Parel Mumbai for many years teaching all Post Graduate students of Diabetology from all over the Maharashtra.

Even during his Practice of last 14 yearss he is been tirelessly working towards creating awareness of this Disease along with Thyroid & Obesity & successfully preventing dreadful amputations with a record of Zero amputations since last 7-8 years while working in co-ordance with Foot surgeons, Dresser & Diabetes educators

Today Diabetes is the most leading chronic Diseases of all which eventually leads to various complications like Heart Disease, Stroke (Paralysis), Blindness, Liver issues, Kidney failure & Foot amputation & surprisingly all these can be prevented with Good Patient education & awareness which is the need of the hour

Also the upcoming load of Diabetes patients can be reduced by screening out PRE DIABETIC patients from the population & giving them awareness & preventing treatment from landing up into Frank Diabetes

In today's era people don't have time to look after the health everyone wants short cuts & immediate fix to the problems inspite of continuing the bad food habits

Eating in Moderation & a Balanced form

Avoid Excess & Frequent intake of Alcohol especially Fizzy drinks like Beer & also Soft drinks

Even Energy drinks are also very bad as current youth has been addicted to it very badly, high amounts of Caffeine & preservatives makes them develop Type 2 Diabetes at a very young age

Smoking is equally bad, Excess of Red meat & Fried items is to avoided

Do some form of regular exercises but watching your diet is equally important as Plant proteins helps a lot to keep things at bay though white meat & Egg is also better but made in bare minimum oil

Healthy lifestyle

Having frequent small meals

Drinking plenty of water

Avoiding binge eating

Regular resistance exercise

Having fruits on empty stomach & having dry fruits adds up to the fibre component of the Diet

Have moderate carbs

Try to have a balanced diet as much as possible

Avoiding self medication

Can take you along way to prevent the long term complications due to Diabetes.

We get lot of Diabetic patients all around the Globe with Major complications like Severe kidney issues, Severely infected foot impending towards amputation, heart issues, in such patients we at MDC create awareness to the patient about why he/she has developed this n then start our treatment. With just these two things we usually get magical results with no need of Dialysis & Foot amputations & also repeated Hospitalisation is avoided, so their financial & physical condition improves tremendously

So empowering the patient can make things easier for patients & us as well

Most of Diabetics have underlying Autoimmune Hypothyroidism which is left untreated for many years so screening for hypothyroidism is very important

Diabetes is a Disease which can be prevented but after getting it complications can be prevented

So Diabetes is a blessing in disguise which makes your life disciplined & systematic

For more details contact

My Diabetes Clinics (MDC)

Sp.care: Diabetes / Thyroid / Obesity

Call : 9920099532/ 9920459532

Email id : mydiabetesclinics@gmail.com

www.mydiabetesclinics.com

Dr. Jaydeep Shinde

www.mydiabetesclinics.com