Diabetic Or Not, Keeping A Glucometer Is Ultra-Important For Every Household

Diabetes is already a major public health concern globally. At-home blood sugar monitoring with a glucometer can be quite helpful in the constant monitoring of blood sugar levels and creating a suitable treatment plan.

Diabetes is one of the most widespread health concerns, affecting nearly 537 million adults between the ages of 20 and 79 worldwide. While there are several ways to manage diabetes, one of the most effective ways includes regular monitoring of your blood sugar levels. Keeping tabs on your blood sugar levels can help gain a clear understanding of how various activities, foods, and medications impact your diabetes. It can also help your doctor make a more effective plan to manage your condition. For frequently checking your blood sugar levels, it’s very helpful to have a reliable glucometer at your home.

What is a Glucometer?

Also known as a glucose metre, a glucometer is a handy portable device used to measure the level of glucose in your blood. It works by analysing a few drops of blood, typically drawn from a fingertip. Within seconds, glucometers tell you if your blood sugar levels are too high, too low, or within the targetted levels.

For instance, the glucometer available at the Apollo 24|7 app consists of a battery-operated digital metre, glucometer strips, tracking software, lancets, and a lancet device to adjust the fingerstick’s depth according to the thickness of the skin.

Glucometers can help considerably in achieving your blood sugar goals to ensure better effectiveness of your medication. Moreover, it assists your doctor in creating an effective and individualised treatment plan that works best for you.

Who Needs a Glucometer?

You may find a glucometer immensely useful if you have:

1. Type 1 or type 2 diabetes

2. Gestational diabetes, which is similar to type 2 diabetes but develops only during pregnancy

3. Latent autoimmune diabetes in adults

4. Prediabetes or borderline diabetes

Why is Monitoring Blood Sugar Levels Important?

Monitoring your blood sugar regularly can alarm you whenever the levels are imbalanced as both high and low levels can cause serious health issues. Your doctor will give you the target range for the blood glucose levels based on the type of your diabetes, your age, your overall health status, and various other factors. It’s essential to make sure that your glucose levels stay in that target range at all times, which can only be done if you are aware of the levels at peak hours of the day.

Why is Glucometer a Better Alternative to Traditional Testing Methods?

There are several advantages of using a glucometer to test your blood sugar levels as compared to opting for the traditional testing method. These include:

1. Cost Effectiveness

Depending on where you live in India, blood sugar testing at a lab can cost you anywhere from Rs.100-Rs. 300. The prices are also affected by the availability and quality of diagnostic labs in your locality. If you suffer from frequent fluctuations in your blood sugar levels, then a doctor might ask you to monitor these levels once or twice every day. This can make your monthly budget shoot up. A glucometer, on the other hand, will cost much less.

2. Ease and Convenience

One of the best things about having a glucometer is that you can easily test your blood sugar levels without leaving the comfort of your home. It eliminates the need for visiting a doctor or a diagnostic lab, making it a godsend for those who need to check the levels of their blood sugar regularly.

3. Accuracy

Glucometers, nowadays, feature very sensitive strips, which are created with specific chemicals that accurately detect every component of your blood. This means that you can get laboratory-like accuracy from the comfort of your own home.

4. Helps Make Smart Medical Decisions

The accurate readings of your blood sugar level given by a glucometer can help you make smart decisions about your diet or medication. For instance, when you have low blood sugar levels, you can choose to grab a quick snack to avoid feeling sick. Also, these readings will enable you to find out the effect of certain foods or new medications on your diabetes. Moreover, if you see a sudden rise in blood sugar levels, then you can connect with your doctor in time.

5. Packed with Features

With modern glucometers, you can do much more than just check out your blood sugar levels. You can sync them with apps via Bluetooth to record data, keep notes about exercise and diet, and track insulin. You can even share the maintained notes with your doctor. Moreover, with their compact size, you can easily carry them around with you wherever you go.

With their many benefits and features, glucometers have become a must-have essential for those with diabetes. Having a good one at home can be considerably helpful in managing your disease and preventing any related complications. You can also explore a glucometer from the wide range at the Apollo 24|7 app.