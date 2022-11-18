Diana Gerrard most powerful influencer and FASHION Icon the Middle Easts in 2022

Diana Gerrard works with a unique vision in the events world to create greater opportunities for women through organizing beauty pageants.

The kind of success and the massive momentum a few industries have attained so far in all these years can be attributed to so many different factors. Some say it is because of the constant tech advent and tech trends, while some others say that it is because of the relentless drive, passion, and commitment a few professionals show in order to get to the next level of success in their fields. However, a few experts opine that a combination of both has led most of industries to incredible success and growth levels. Diana Gerrard, a fashion icon and an influential personality in the world of events and PR, opines the same and believes that when people work with a pristine vision in their endeavours, success comes running to them.

This incredible woman is a top name in the fashion and celebrity PR niches. She has shown what she truly possesses as an event organizer, speaker, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of DLK Fashion Shows, President/National Director of Mrs. Universe UAE, Emirate’s Business Woman Council, and so much more. On asking her what made her choose this field, she says she somehow felt the need to fill in a gap in the industry by being a woman of purpose who wishes to see other women out there earning a name for themselves by providing them incredible opportunities.

She explains how with her years of experience in the beauty pageant and events organizing niche and her unique vision in the fashion world, she created her dynamic company for creating the future of fashion events and PR. Today, with her company, she feels honored to be working with several global entities and looks forward to building their brand even further as they continue to gain greater momentum across markets of GCC. Since 2020, DLK Fashion Shows has been in the region and has a vast network with special working relationships with some of the best models, artists, and event agencies across the world.

Through each of her ventures, Diana Gerrard (@diana_gerrard_new )makes sure to make dreams come true.