Dibya Ranjan Dash bags Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023

At the recently held Golden Glory Awards 2023 organized by Brands Impact at the Leela in Mumbai, Dibya Ranjan Dash was awarded the "Most Inspiring Visionary Leader in Personal Beauty Care". The event was graced by Parineeti Chopra as the chief guest, and it was attended by several other notable personalities.

The Golden Glory Awards recognize and showcase the proficiency and potential of individuals and corporate entities that are spearheading successful businesses. These awards are a tribute to the inventive, accomplished, and enterprising outlook of the winners. The event witnessed active participation from Bollywood and the corporate sector and was applauded by the media and the public alike for its spectacular presentation.

Apart from Dibya Ranjan Dash, several other noteworthy individuals were honored with awards at the Golden Glory Awards. Rajpal Yadav, Gauahar Khan, Shriya Saran, Karishma Tanna, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Bharti Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Isha Talwar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Chakraborty, Shivangi Joshi, and Bhuvan Bam were some of the prominent personalities who received recognition for their remarkable achievements.

Dibya Ranjan Dash is a forward-thinking leader who is dedicated to producing exceptional herbal cosmetics. As the President and CEO of Herbage Herbals , he has established himself as a self-motivated entrepreneur. After completing his post-graduation in Physics and M.Tech in Cosmetology, he initially worked in the field of education before venturing into the cosmetics industry. In 2004, he founded Herbage Herbals and has been driving its growth and success ever since.

Dibya's extensive professional experience is augmented by his proficiency in innovating, strategizing, and marketing beauty care products. He is committed to making his business the most inventive and accessible organization in the industry. Dibya's relentless efforts towards achieving this goal have been a key factor in the success of Herbage Herbals.

Dibya expressed his gratitude upon receiving the Golden Glory Award and stated, "It is indeed an honor to be conferred with this prestigious award, especially considering the illustrious personalities who have been recognized in the past. We are grateful to Brands Impact for selecting us as the recipient of this award."

Dibya recognized the potential of integrating modern science with traditional herbal remedies to create innovative personal care and beauty products for the betterment of humanity. This inspired him to establish Herbage Herbals, a herbal cosmetics manufacturing company based in Bhubaneswar. The company's commitment to global well-being through its indigenous healthcare products has earned it a loyal customer base in Odisha, West Bengal, and other parts of Northeast India. Additionally, Herbage has become a destination for different administration schools and foundations who visit its manufacturing unit to gain expertise in product development. Herbage Herbals aims to cater to people around the world with its proactive approach towards healthcare and wellness.

Dibya's unwavering commitment to unmatched excellence and customer satisfaction in the herbal industry is truly remarkable. His relentless pursuit of innovation and expertise has propelled him to new heights, culminating in his well-deserved recognition as the winner of the Golden Glory Award 2023. With each step he takes, Dibya's determination to succeed is fueled by his passion for the herbal industry and his unwavering focus on delivering exceptional products and services to his customers.