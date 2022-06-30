Digistore24 founder Sven Platte talks about how they became one of the largest companies in the affiliate marketing industry

Affiliate marketing is one of the fastest-growing fields across the globe. There are a lot of companies and websites that offer a variety of affiliate programs.

One of the global leaders in this field of work is Digistore24. It is an online sales platform that offers users a host of features including affiliate networks, an integrated online store, conversion tools, accounting as well as tax automation, and much more.

The company was founded by Sven Platte who is also the CEO of the company and since he started Digistore24, Sven has helped create over 1 million successful businesses. His company has digitized well over 10,000 companies in Germany and the United States of America and as of now, they have created 300+ digistore24 millionaires including affiliates as well as vendors.

Talking about being one of the major players in the affiliate marketing industry, Sven shares, "when I started off, I didn't think we would grow so much so fast. Our team is constantly working on making new improvements to our services and adding more value for our customers. It is because of my team's hard work and dedication that we are here today and I can confidently say that we are going to expand and grow even more in the coming years."

Digistore24 was established in 2014 and has its headquarters in Germany and the USA. Some other staggering achievements by Sven and his company, they are the only global company in this industry to have well over one million active accounts and have the largest affiliate network in Germany for digital products with over 120k associates.