Digital Creator Karmjeet Jangra made an effort for the birds

Updated on: 08 June,2022 03:52 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
Karmjeet Jangra, a famous digital creator on social media, loves birds and wild animals. Recently, he has done commendable work by arranging more than 1000 water parindas (pots) for birds in different areas of Haryana.

Karmjeet Jangra


Karmjeet Jangra told in a conversation with the media that when a person feels thirsty, he can ask for water from anyone. But the speechless animal and bird are incapable of this. Especially in summer, birds have to work hard for drinking water.

Karmjeet told that he has named this work of his "Sankalp Yatra for birds". In this Sankalp Yatra, he not only distributed utensils for water to birds by connecting more than 1000 youths of the state, but also made a resolution that every youth would regularly fill water in these pots and keep them near their house.




Karmjeet Jangra is very active on social media. He entertains his audience through YouTube and Instagram. His Fantasy cricket line page is quite famous on social media.


