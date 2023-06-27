Digital Vision Pharma's Vision for India's Pharma Industry:Ensuring Safety and Quality

To overcome the challenges of outdated regulations and fragmented enforcement.

India's pharmaceutical industry holds a prominent position globally, catering to a substantial portion of the global demand for generic drugs. However, concerns have emerged regarding the safety and quality standards of Indian pharma products, as instances of substandard and harmful drugs have raised alarms worldwide. As the industry strives for regulatory improvements, companies like Digital Vision Pharma are exemplifying a commitment to compliance and patient safety.

To overcome the challenges of outdated regulations and fragmented enforcement, Digital Vision Pharma advocates for an overhaul of India's drug regulation framework. The company recognizes the need for comprehensive coverage of crucial aspects such as clinical trials, bioequivalence studies, and good manufacturing practices. By collaborating with industry peers and regulatory authorities like DCGI, Digital Vision Pharma strives to bring about transparent and effective governance. The company invests in robust quality control systems to prevent errors and defects in its products, ensuring patient safety.

A shortage of workforce, infrastructure, funds, and technology further impairs effective inspections, testing, and monitoring of drug manufacturing units. To overcome these resource limitations, collaborations between the government, regulatory bodies such as CDSCO headed by DCGI, and industry players are needed. These efforts will enable more comprehensive checks on the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products. The Union health ministry is planning to introduce amendments to the Drugs & Cosmetics Act 1940 to ensure that the nation remains a hub for pharmaceuticals. The new legislation will include a centralized database of drugs, which will streamline the surveillance of the manufacture, sale, and distribution of drugs. The move comes after a spate of deaths linked to Indian-made medicines in the US, Gambia, and Uzbekistan. If implemented, the move will help drug regulators know the credentials of all pharmaceutical companies and drugs at the click of a mouse. Currently, there is no common database to alert the national drugs regulator to concerns raised by a state drugs regulator.

Ineffective regulations have severe consequences for public health, eroding trust in Indian pharma products and impeding economic growth. The Indian pharma sector must acknowledge these challenges and work towards collective action. Pharmaceutical companies need to advocate for stricter enforcement, continuous improvement, and collaboration among industry stakeholders to protect public health, restore trust, and enhance India's global competitiveness.

Digital Vision Pharma envisions a future where India's pharmaceutical industry proudly establishes itself as the epitome of safety, quality, and transparency. Guided by an unwavering focus on patient well-being the company strives to lay a foundation for the sector's growth and development.

To raise safety standards, it is essential for all pharmaceutical companies to prioritize adherence to prescribed manufacturing, testing, and distribution guidelines. By fostering a shared commitment to excellence among industry players, the pharmaceutical landscape can regain trust, strengthen international relationships, and encourage cooperative efforts in tackling global health challenges head-on. Together, the industry can pave the way for a future where India's pharmaceutical sector stands as a shining example of exemplary safety practices and unparalleled quality assurance.