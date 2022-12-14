Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Digitising Retail Chemists How Aayu Chemist Growth Ka Super App Was Born

Digitising Retail Chemists: How 'Aayu Chemist - Growth Ka Super App' Was Born

Updated on: 14 December,2022 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Shreyans Mehta, Nikhil Baheti and Saida Dhanavath, the co-founders of ‘Aayu’, got the idea through personal experiences in the Indian healthcare system.

Digitising Retail Chemists: How 'Aayu Chemist - Growth Ka Super App' Was Born


In 2014, Shreyans’ father - a practising doctor himself - fell ill. The illness hampered his movement and that kept his patients from getting treatment. Most of the patients waiting for consultation were from rural areas and that is when the thought of leveraging technology to benefit these people came about and our research about healthcare services in the country began.


The ‘Eureka’ moment came with the idea of scaling such technology so that it reaches every nook and corner of the country. They found that there are nearly 1.6 million pharmacies that cater to 50 million people in India. Moreover, there is just one pharmacy per 1800 people in the country. This burgeoning gap is felt the most in small towns and cities and they realised that local chemists could be a one-point contact for all of a patient’s healthcare services.



The task at hand was to make these offline retail pharmacies digital and make them the last-mile access points for the patients. They believed that a local chemist store could become an e-clinic without any extra cost, and provide services such as medicine delivery, doctor consultations & lab tests for their customers. The patients would not be required to travel for long distances for consultations, lab tests and medicines.


Shreyans is from a family of doctors. Nikhil stayed next to the biggest hospital of his city, and was witness to patients’ plight everyday.

Nikhil discussed this idea with Saida, and he, too, agreed to having bad experiences in healthcare services in Telangana.

With these discussions and experiences the conviction to build something like ‘Aayu’ became stronger and in 2017, ‘Aayu Chemist - Growth Ka Super App’ was born.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK