“Dignity of Love” An Exhibition of Paintings by Well-known artist Shirish Mitbawkar

Paintings by Shirish Mitbawkar

A well known contemporary artist Shirish Mitbawkar will showcase his work in a solo art exhibition in hall no 1, Jehangir Art Gallery, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001 from 16th to 22nd May 2023 between 11 am to 7 pm. It will reveal his typical artistic perceptions about the dignity of love and its relevance / sanctity in the present materialistic world.

Shirish Mitbawkar had his art education upto G.D. (Arts) Drawing & Painting followed by Art Master's diploma in which he stood 1st in order of merit in Maharashtra. Then he worked as Professor of fine arts in L.S. Raheja School of Arts, Bandra Mumbai from where he retired as a the head of department of the fine arts. He has participated in several solo and group art shows in leading art galleries in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi etc as well as workshops and art camps at Kolhapur, Pune, Nasik, Mumbai etc. He is a proud recipient of many awards and prizes from prestigious promotional institution of national and international reputations. He has received good public response and appreciations from the present art world for his presentations in these art galleries and his works are in collection of several art collectors and art promotional institutions. He has successfully handled several significant responsibilities and thereby rendered his yeoman services for the propagation of visual fine arts.

Image Caption: Shirish Mitbawkar with his Painting

The present series highlights his artistic perception and innovative visual perspectives of the Dignity of Love" and their relevance / sanctity in the present era of modernism and neo standards of culture and heritage. Choosing Krishna as the main iconic muses and motifs for emotional affinity/attachment and sentimental rhythmic harmony of numerous feelings, he has aesthetically and artistically adorned his thematic works with the ethnic hues and ecstasy of eternal love between these omnipresent lover in his typical style of visual expressions. He has made optimum hues of several iconic motifs like Horses, bulls, conches, Lotus flowers, cows and calves, peacock feathers, flute, weapons like Gada and Chakra etc in apt arena and perspectives of his work to justify their relevance and sanctity in human life. His works are, in a way, the artistic ode to his conceptual perceptions and aesthetic standards of the visual glory eloquence, tranquility, eternal divinity and other related visual parameters of ecstasy and rhythmic harmony of the omnipresence of the divine love and its dignity.

16th to 22nd May 2023

“Dignity of Love”

An Exhibition of Paintings by

Well-known artist Shirish Mitbawkar

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: +91 98201 13616