Diligent In Pursuit To Empower The Farmers Of India, Agribid Pvt. Ltd. Ties Up With Mahadevasth Technologies To Provide Mental Health Awareness

Mental health issues in farmers constitute nearly one-sixth of all health-related disorders in the Agri Sector.

Agribid Pvt. Ltd. ties up with Mahadevasth Technologies to provide mental health awareness amongst farmers in India

In an attempt to help farmers, India’s one of the leading agri-tech solution providers which aim to redefine the agriculture ecosystem embedded with smart and scalable solutions, Agribid Pvt. Ltd. ties up with Mahadevasth Technologies to provide mental health awareness amongst farmers in India.

Though indebtedness is majorly discussed in society and media, mental health issues have compounding effects of the following: Crop failure; Indebtedness; Lack of social support; Frequent disruptions in income; Natural calamity (drought and flood); Career Problems of the Younger Generation; Migration of young farmers to urban locations, etc. It is time to help farmers in all the ways best possible.

Manoj Suvarna, Co-Founder of Agribid Pvt Ltd., said, "Agribid is an AGRITOUCH company. We recently introduced Agribid-FPO, which aims to empower the remotest farmers to connect with National marketplaces and to sell their commodities online with transparent pricing and ease of selling at the farm gate. Growing and reforming the lives of our country's Annadatta and putting them on the global map is our aim. We look forward to minimizing the market's inefficiencies and touching upon the lives of our farming community.”

“We feel Mental health is something that we all need to talk about. Everyone experiences a version of anxiety or worry in their lives, and maybe we go through it in a different or more intense way for longer periods of time. There is no cast, no scar, and no stitches. No X-ray with evidence of pain. Rarely is their physical evidence of mental illness, but for those suffering from pervasive mental illness, the pain and exhaustion are deep and heavy.” He added.

“We are happy to tie up with Mahadevasth Technologies. They are a digital platform for Emotional Wellness that brings Healing through Awareness, Diagnosis and Evaluation. This tie-up will contribute towards Agribid’s initiatives in bringing growth and positive developments in the lives of the Farmers. Having good mental and emotional health is essential; we need to prioritize it.” He further added.

Devesh Kumar, the founding member at Mahadevasth Technologies, said, “We strongly believe, Tough times never last, but tough people do! Be mindful. Be grateful. Be positive. Be true. Be kind. Our Mission is to make this world stress-free. We cover a wide range of issues under the guidance of certified experts from the fields of Clinical Psychology, Special Education, Life Coaching, Career Counselling & Spiritual Healing.”

“Our Program not only brings the emotional aspects but also covers a variety of other stressors. We also provide Regular Updates on Latest Govt Schemes, Additional Revenue Streams, Financial Inclusion and Planning, Physical Health Awareness and Checkups.” He added.

Pandey Nidhi, Co-Founder of Mahadevasth Technologies, said, ‘We are happy to associate with Agribid and contribute to the initiatives for providing mental health awareness to the farming community in India. Through this tie-up, we expect to benefit 300 FPOs and more than 2.5 lac farmers through this initiative.”

Agribid is the recipient of the Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) for innovation in Agritech 2022, Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Startup of the year 2022 and Indo-Asian Business Excellence Summit 2022.

For more information, kindly visit the

website https://www.agribidindia.com/ and https://www.mahadevasth.com/