Director & Founder Sunny Pawar aces in offering solutions in Personal Hygiene Products with Tradeomatic Limited

If the Covid-19 pandemic has had one positive effect, it has to be the increase in hygiene awareness throughout the globe, as well as the noticeable increase in the sale of personal and home hygiene products.

Sunny Pawar-Tradeomatic Limited

This has given rise to many new companies and brands in the hygiene sector. One such brand which is touching new horizons of success in the industry is Tradeomatic Limited. It’s a company based in Hong Kong, which specialises in offering customers a full range of solutions in the hygiene sector.

The brand intends to make a wide range of personal hygiene products available to people all over the world. Sunny Pawar, Director, and Founder of Tradeomatic Limited, believes that personal hygiene products are no longer a luxury, but rather a human necessity. This business prodigy was born in Mumbai, India, and holds Hong Kong S.A.R. citizenship with a professional MBA degree in Aviation and Management. He has over 15 years of experience in the aviation industry and is also a qualified private pilot.

The Brand Tradeomatic provides OEM and ODM support and according to the needs of the customers, it also customises its products. Tradeomatic Limited being one of the global B2B suppliers on Alibaba.com offers Premium Personal hygiene Products and raw materials for middle-level and high-end business and consumer markets and enforces quality control along every step of the supply chain from raw materials to finished goods.

Considering the Geopolitical reconfiguration of supply chains, the demand for political convergence shifts the emphasis of supply chain governance to the producer side, especially where critical raw materials are concerned, while tracking, traceability and auditing become less central. Because the supply of inputs and precursors from abroad is no longer reliable (or desired) a reorganisation of production is on the agenda in many industrial and agricultural sectors. The geographically highly dispersed manufacturing enabled by low transport costs now appears increasingly disadvantageous. In addition to doubts over the dependability of supplies and suppliers, once reliable logistics relations have been affected by port bottlenecks and restrictions at particular production facilities, for example through Covid-19 outbreaks.

Sunny Pawar, expressed more pessimism about the prospects for economic growth, and stated, “ Predicting that for the upcoming decade, the global economy will grow slowly, at a rate of less than 3% annually, and that inflation will persist. Inflation has trapped us. Once it starts, inflation is a terrible thing that is very difficult to stop.

Despite all of the macroeconomic headwinds, consumer spending is still very strong. Consumer prices in the eurozone increased 10.7% in October compared to the same month last year. For the second consecutive meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 0.75% in accordance with the Federal Reserve of the United States. Officials have high hopes that the peak will soon appear.”

Adding further to the conversation, Sunny said, “This year, the focus has shifted to the rising cost of living, but this has an impact on the kinds and quantities of goods that are available as well as how quickly they reach store shelves. On the one hand, rising household expenses and the effects of inflation may partially dampen demand. Widespread shortages, which occur when a lack of supply meets an excess of demand, are therefore unlikely. However, there may be additional delays in the delivery of some goods, particularly those produced in Asia and sent to western markets.”

Being well versed in the fact that today the case for maintaining a high level of personal hygiene is compelling, Tradeomatic strives to provide its clients with the safest and healthiest hygienic products and consistently works on the belief of how to proceed in the coming months and years which undoubtedly have an impact on global hygiene supply chain and public health.